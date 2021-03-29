Odgers Berndtson Recruits Jon Nass as Next CEO and Executive Director of the Port of Gulfport

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, a leading global executive search firm, is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Jon Nass as the CEO and Executive Director of the Port of Gulfport following a national search lead by Tim McNamara, a partner and Vice Chairman of Odgers Berndtson and Head of the firm's Transportation and Infrastructure Practice based in Washington, D.C.

For the past two and a half years, Nass has been CEO of the Maine Port Authority where he helped develop Northern New England's only container terminal and secured tens of millions in funding for port and rail infrastructure. He also led efforts on a public-private partnership to construct Maine's only publicly available climate-controlled storage, supporting the state's food and beverage industries.

The Mississippi State Port Authority (MSPA) Board of Commissioners made the announcement with MSPA President E.J. Roberts stating, "The MSPA Commission is very pleased to announce we have selected a new executive director to lead the Port of Gulfport team. Jon's extensive background includes port management, economic development, homeland security, and policy advising, making him an ideal candidate to lead our State Port."

Commented Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S., "Once again, thanks to Tim McNamara's leadership, Odgers Berndtson has successfully recruited a CEO to a major US port. In October 2020, Tim also successfully completed the search for the new CEO of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). This is the third time that both MSPA and the VPA have come to Tim McNamara to address these critical CEO needs. Odgers congratulates Tim for his terrific work recruiting Jon Nass for the State of Mississippi at a critical time in the movement of freight and economic and workforce development, which has a significant impact on the U.S. economy.

Tim McNamara said of the appointment, "With his deep expertise in port management and infrastructure, his successful leadership of building thriving container terminals over the years, and his passion for policy making, Jon Nass is a perfect fit for the Mississippi Port Authority as it develops future value for its customers."

In addition to his port experience, Nass was previously Deputy Commissioner at the Maine Department of Transportation, worked as a senior policy advisor in the State of Maine Governor's Office, and served seven years in the U.S. Congress, most recently as counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security. A graduate of St. Lawrence University with a B.A. in Government and History, Nass also has a J.D. from The Catholic University of American, Columbus School of Law.

"I am thrilled to join the Port of Gulfport as its next CEO and Executive Director, leading what is an outstanding organization with an experienced Board of Commissioners, a dedicated team, modern infrastructure, and a diversified revenue base," Nass said. "This is a great opportunity to run an incredible operation."

