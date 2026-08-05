Odie Pet Insurance Names Lane Kent Chief Growth Officer

Former Independence Pet Group CEO joins Odie to accelerate partnership growth, operating scale, and the company's next phase of pet insurance innovation.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odie Pet Insurance, a modern pet insurance company focused on making high-quality coverage more accessible to pet parents, announced today that Lane Kent has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer.

In this role, Kent will help lead Odie's next stage of growth across strategic partnerships, embedded distribution, channel development, product strategy, and operational execution. He will work closely with Odie's founders and leadership team to expand the company's partnership network, strengthen its growth infrastructure, and align its product, technology, service, and claims capabilities with the company's long-term vision.

Kent brings more than three decades of insurance leadership experience to Odie. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Independence Pet Group, one of North America's largest pet insurance platforms, after previously serving as its Chief Operating Officer. His experience spans insurance operations, distribution, platform development, partnership strategy, and scaled pet insurance execution.

"Lane has operated at the scaled version of the business we are building, and that perspective is incredibly valuable as Odie enters its next chapter," said Miles Thorson, Co-Founder and CEO of Odie Pet Insurance. "As a founder, you are fortunate when you get the chance to bring in someone whose experience, judgment, and leadership are so strong that, in another setting, you would be excited to work for them. Lane is that kind of executive. He brings deep category knowledge, a builder's mindset, and the credibility to help Odie become an even stronger partner to distributors, carriers, capital partners, and pet parents."

"Odie has the ingredients I look for in a growth company: a compelling market opportunity, a founder-led culture, a flexible and modern platform, and a clear willingness to challenge legacy assumptions in the category. I am thrilled to be joining Miles, Zabrina, and the impressive leadership team they've built at this critical inflection point in the evolution of pet insurance," said Lane Kent.

The appointment comes as Odie continues to expand its B2B and embedded partnership strategy while investing in higher service standards, operational discipline, and product innovation.

About Odie Pet Insurance

Odie Pet Insurance is a modern pet insurance company built to make high-quality pet health coverage more accessible, flexible, and affordable for pet parents. Through direct-to-consumer offerings and strategic partnerships, Odie provides accident and illness insurance plans and wellness solutions designed to help pet owners better manage the cost of veterinary care.

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SOURCE Odie Pet Insurance