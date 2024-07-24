Odie Pet Insurance and Insuritas Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odie Pet Insurance, a full-service pet health insurance company known for its integrated technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership today with Insuritas, the nation's leading embedded insurance provider for financial institutions. This partnership seamlessly integrates Odie's products into Insuritas' award-winning BUNDLE embedded insurance platform, offering a convenient pet insurance solution.

Through this unique collaboration, Insuritas' financial institution customers now have access to Odie's customizable and affordable pet insurance coverage. Presented with a range of products, including a comprehensive Illness & Injury plan, an Accident Only plan, and a Wellness Plan that provides reimbursement for routine care items, customers can select and personalize their coverage to meet their individual needs and those of their pets.

"With Odie's 'pet insurance as a solution' platform, we make it simple for strategic partners to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace by efficiently launching a new line of business," says Miles Thorson, CEO and Co-Founder of Odie Pet Insurance. "We are thrilled to partner with Insuritas to power their pet insurance solution across their ecosystem of financial institutions, enhancing their service offerings and furthering our mission of coverage accessibility."

Since the partnership's inception in late 2023, Insuritas has experienced considerable interest and growth in its pet insurance line. One in five customers who started the process online received a quote, and one in three customers who received a quote online purchased a policy. This is a strong indicator of the propensity for online purchases of insurance/protection products and is part of Insuritas' 2024-2025 roadmap of offering additional bind-online protection products.

"This exciting development is just another key example of Insuritas' commitment to provide diversified non-interest income for our financial institution partners," said Jeffrey Chesky, President and CEO at Insuritas. "For over two decades, BUNDLE has empowered banks and credit unions to offer essential insurance products that meet their customers' needs. We are extremely pleased to incorporate Odie's pet insurance coverage into an already comprehensive portfolio of protection products."

With only about 4% of pets insured in the U.S. and the cost of veterinary care on the rise, many pet parents are faced with difficult decisions about medical treatments for their furry family members due to financial constraints. The success of this partnership also underscores the urgent need for affordable and comprehensive coverage options among pet parents, highlighting the importance of this pet insurance solution.

