Odie Pet Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership with Tigerless Insurance

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odie Pet Insurance, a full-service pet health insurance company known for its B2B tech-enabled platform and customizability, announced a new partnership today with Tigerless Insurance, a US-based direct-to-consumer Insurtech company. This strategic partnership will expand the accessibility of pet insurance to international communities living in the U.S.

Tigerless Insurance

Tigerless has previously partnered with dozens of internationally renowned insurance companies, including Aetna, Farmers, Liberty Mutual, and others to create a comprehensive marketplace of affordable life, health, auto, and renter options. Through this unique partnership, Tigerless will now add pet insurance to its existing lines by leveraging Odie's 'Insurance As A Solution' platform. This partnership allows Tigerless to expand its current offerings and provide additional options for people seeking financial protection while they are in the United States.

Tigerless will market both the comprehensive Illness & Injury plan and Accident Only plan to its customer base, as well as an option to add on a Wellness Plan for reimbursement of routine care items. Consumers will have the ability to fully customize their plans to meet the needs of their pets and their budget. Odie will spearhead policy management, claim submissions, member support, and customer service in collaboration with Tigerless' bilingual support team.

"Odie was created with the vision to enable other Insuretech companies to quickly stand up a flexible pet insurance product with diverse consumer offerings and seamless integrations," said Miles Thorson, Co-Founder and CEO of Odie Pet Insurance. "We are thrilled to partner with Tigerless, an innovator in the insurance industry. Our companies are aligned in our goals of making insurance accessible to everyone, and we look forward to helping even more pet parents maintain their pets' health and well-being."

This partnership is part of Odie's ongoing mission to establish a network of B2B relationships, facilitating the quick expansion of pet insurance solutions to pet parents across the country and ensuring that all cats and dogs receive access to the medical treatments they need.

"Tigerless Insurance is Life, Accident & Health, and Property & Casualty licensed in all 50 states. Since Odie operates in all these markets and is known for its affordability, flexibility, and comprehensive coverage, they are a natural partner for us to work with," said Weiyi Zheng, CEO of Tigerless Insurance. "We pride ourselves on creating custom-made, high-quality insurance plans for those traveling to the U.S., and by leveraging Odie's technology, we can now offer customized pet insurance plans while continuing to offer financial relief to our consumers."

About Odie Pet Insurance

Odie Pet Insurance is a wellness-first, national pet health insurance brand founded with a revolutionary spirit and caregiving goal to provide all dog and cat owners with access to essential pet care services through a centralized digital hub. Leveraging its technology-enabled platform, Odie simplifies access to vital pet care services for strategic partners, expanding reach, revenue streams, and product portfolios. For more information about Odie Pet Insurance, visit GetOdie.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Tigerless

Tigerless is a U.S.-based direct-to-consumer Insurtech company. As a leading insurance solutions provider, we specialize in serving all international communities with quality insurance options via our proprietary platform and are proud to partner with organizations across the globe as the most comprehensive online insurance marketplace. Our plans are diverse and span numerous categories, including health, auto, homeowners, and pet.

For more information on Tigerless, visit https://www.tigerless.com/home, and

https://www.tigerless.com/pet.

Media Contact:

Debra Hyman

929.992.1550

[email protected]

SOURCE Odie Pet Insurance