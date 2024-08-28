Odie's Oil Introduces Free Handbook of Toxic Finish Coatings for Finishers & Specifiers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Announcement

Wood finishes, concrete finishes, and other finish coatings are more often than not - laden with toxic chemicals. Coming into physical contact including skin contact, accidental ingestion, or inhalation of these materials that contain certain ingredients can cause serious and often irreversible harm to your health including neurological damage, reproductive harm, asthma, demitasse, malformation, respiratory disease, cancers including lung, leukemia, liver, and kidney cancers. This can include acute toxicity that has immediate symptoms and delayed (future) disease. Click the link below to download completely free handbook –

The Finishers & Specifiers Handbook of: Coating Material Ingredient Toxicity & Environmental Hazards

