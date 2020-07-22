ODILO Raises $10M to Help Organizations Create Their Own Unlimited Learning Ecosystems

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ODILO, a Spanish startup with offices around the globe, is revolutionizing the way organizations transform themselves by providing digital content and learning services for the personal and professional development of their users. To support accelerated growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, ODILO has just closed a financing round of 10 million dollars led by Swanlaab Venture Factory, new international investors such as Endeavor Catalyst and CDTI alongside current investors KIBO VC, JME VC and Active VP.

ODILO's solution allows clients in more than 43 countries such as schools, universities, business schools, and corporations create their own educational "Netflix" or unlimited educational ecosystems by offering access to over 3 million titles from the best providers in the world of ebooks, audiobooks, articles, podcasts, videos or courses as well as the ability to create original, integrated learning experiences (independent, guided, collaborative, certified, classroom, etc.)

"We are very excited to build a new category in the education sector. Traditional providers offer plain vanilla digital libraries or limited learning platforms restricted to a few formats, and content providers operate on a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn't take into account different learning preferences and methodologies. ODILO is the first platform to provide an unlimited, fully personalized, and frictionless collaborative learning experience for all users and organizations. We have increased learning habits by 3-5x with our digital solution", says Rodrigo Rodríguez, ODILO's Founder and CEO.

ODILO will invest new funds to boost development of its intelligent learning experience technology, increase its content catalog (which already includes 5,300 partners in 43 languages), and advance global expansion by entering new markets.

About ODILO

ODILO is the leading solution for developing unlimited learning and collaborative learning experiences adapted to every organization and user need. More than 146 million users around the world have access to more than 3 million multiformat educational and cultural titles through the ODILO platform, created for Governments, independent schools, business schools, universities, and libraries. Trusted by more than 6,200 innovative institutions from all continents and 5,300 content providers, ODILO is proud to be supported by the European Commission to improve learning across Europe as well as working with public and private entities to achieve UNESCO 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. For more information about their unlimited learning solution, please visit https://www.odilo.us/

SOURCE ODILO

Related Links

http://www.odilo.us

