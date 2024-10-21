ISTANBUL, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner specializing in sustainable network transformation, is pleased to announce its participation in a new TÜBİTAK-approved R&D project, supported by the European Commission's Eureka – CELTIC-Next cluster.

Odine Announces Launch of Eureka CELTIC-Next Supported 6G Network Automation Initiative

This project focuses on developing innovative automation technologies for 6G networks, in collaboration with leading European technology companies, international universities, research institutes, and Türkiye's foremost mobile operator. The initiative aims to transform network automation through the application of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architecture and advanced Machine Learning (ML) techniques.

Alper Tunga Burak, CEO of Odine, emphasized the importance of this project, stating: "This initiative aligns with Odine's global growth strategy. Our focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning as essential components of future network infrastructure will not only increase efficiency and flexibility but will accelerate the development of self-managing systems. These technologies are critical to shaping the future of 6G networks. We are proud to contribute to this project, which is set to redefine the technology landscape and further strengthen Odine's global presence. Advancements like these are vital for understanding where the industry is headed and guiding it in the right direction."

The project is expected to play a significant role in transforming the industry by enabling self-regulating networks through the use of O-RAN architecture and machine learning techniques. Odine will develop next-generation ML algorithms designed to enhance network performance, maximize efficiency, and enable networks to dynamically configure and optimize themselves. This initiative will also allow for the simultaneous operation of multiple ML models, ensuring the effective management of conflicting decisions. The goal is to establish Self-Organizing Networks (SoN) powered by AI and ML, capable of autonomously detecting and resolving network issues, greatly enhancing performance and operational efficiency.

About Odine:

Odine is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. We are a leading technology company that enables global companies to evolve with a sustainable approach. With market-leading technology, holistic solutions, and collaborative partnerships, we will support you in reinventing your value creation formula fully dedicated to your success. Our resources are available for organizations to tap into whenever they need them. We work collaboratively to equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.

Odine is publicly listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.

