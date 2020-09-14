odix launches FileWall (Firewall for Files) for Microsoft 365 Mail Attachments

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- odix, an Israel-based cybersecurity leader in enterprise CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology, has officially launched FileWall for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). FileWall provides effective malware-disarming capabilities against file-based attacks, leveraging cutting-edge technology previously available only for enterprises.

With 62 percent of cyberattacks targeting SMBs resulting in 60 percent of them going out of business within six months, a new cybersecurity solution had to come to the market and at an attractive price point for SMBs.

FileWall was built with sponsorship from the European Commission (Horizon 2020) to provide enterprise-grade CDR malware protection for SMBs. FileWall is a native CDR-based security application for Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes available on Microsoft AppSource.

FileWall is designed to run in conjunction with existing Microsoft security solutions, such as Exchange Online Protection and Advanced Threat Protection, to provide comprehensive content inspection and malware-disarming capabilities against file-based attacks.

The FileWall launch uniquely positions odix as an innovator bringing game-changing security protection for the Microsoft 365 users' community.

According to odix CEO Dr. Oren Eytan, "FileWall introduces a new paradigm for SMBs, enabling them to consume an enterprise-grade security solution that is activated in an instant and available at an affordable price. FileWall users have already begun to rave about their experience with the service during the last few months. I am excited to say that, due to high user engagement and such a positive rating already from Microsoft 365 admins, we are looking forward to the potential of FileWall to expand cybersecurity coverage for hundreds of millions of users within the broader Microsoft 365 community."

FileWall safeguards users through the filtration of embedded active content, the enforcement of file type policies on nested files, and the disarming of content within.

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, "We're happy to welcome FileWall to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as FileWall from odix to help customers meet their needs faster."

FileWall is now exclusively available for direct purchase through Microsoft AppSource or via the FileWall-certified partner program for Microsoft CSPs.

odix develops and markets advanced anti-malware tools based on its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR) technology for preventative cybersecurity in enterprises of all sizes. odix technology prevents the malware infiltration to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types. Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.

odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in the U.S. and Europe.

To learn more about odix, visit odi-x.com.

