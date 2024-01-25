ODK Media, The First Nielson One Ads-certified AAPI focused publisher

ODK Media, Inc. proudly announces its status as the first Nielsen One Ads-certified AAPI-focused media publisher. Post this

Nielsen ONE Ads, the latest measurement solution launched in January 2023, offers a trustworthy means to comprehend reach and frequency, deduplicated across various channels, including connected TV, desktop, and mobile.

The certification process involved a collaborative effort between ODK Media and Nielsen over the past three months. This partnership focused on validating cross-platform impressions for all types of display and video ads on web, mobile apps, and six different connected TV apps through more than 10 rounds of rigorous testing and data analysis.

Peter Park, CSO & CPO of ODK Media, expressed enthusiasm about completing the Nielsen One Ads certification process and highlighted how this achievement enables ODK Media to showcase the power of its OTT platform, assuring advertisers of the quality of its ad products and services. He emphasized that this certification will foster more direct relationships with global brand advertisers seeking connections with multicultural audiences, such as those served by ODK Media.

As the Asian American ethnicity group garners more attention due to its high population growth rate and the highest levels of education and purchasing power among all ethnicity groups in the United States, global advertisers are increasing their media budgets for this group and are actively seeking direct relationships with multicultural publisher partners. In line with this market trend, ODK Media's certification of Nielsen One Ads will instill confidence in advertisers for campaign execution on ODK's advertising platform and products.

About ODK Media

Since 2011, ODK Media, Inc. has been at the forefront of connecting viewers in North America to premium international content. Offering top-tier entertainment to diverse audiences through its owned and operated OTT platforms including OnDemandKorea( www.ondemandkorea.com ), OnDemandChina( www.ondemandchina.com ), and OnDemandViet( www.ondemandviet.com ). ODK Media, with its extensive global content network, provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions, encompassing content IP distribution, localization and syndication, to global service providers, broadcasters and theaters. For further information, please visit www.odkmedia.net.

