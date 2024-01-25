ODK Media, The First Nielson One Ads-certified AAPI focused publisher

FULLERTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODK Media, Inc., a leading independent media group devoted to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders(AAPI) community, proudly announces its status as the first Nielsen One Ads-certified Asian American-focused media publisher. This certification underscores the strength of ODK Media's platforms, providing media buyers with reliable and efficient spaces to advertise and connect with the right audiences.
Nielsen ONE Ads, the latest measurement solution launched in January 2023, offers a trustworthy means to comprehend reach and frequency, deduplicated across various channels, including connected TV, desktop, and mobile.
The certification process involved a collaborative effort between ODK Media and Nielsen over the past three months. This partnership focused on validating cross-platform impressions for all types of display and video ads on web, mobile apps, and six different connected TV apps through more than 10 rounds of rigorous testing and data analysis.
Peter Park, CSO & CPO of ODK Media, expressed enthusiasm about completing the Nielsen One Ads certification process and highlighted how this achievement enables ODK Media to showcase the power of its OTT platform, assuring advertisers of the quality of its ad products and services. He emphasized that this certification will foster more direct relationships with global brand advertisers seeking connections with multicultural audiences, such as those served by ODK Media.
As the Asian American ethnicity group garners more attention due to its high population growth rate and the highest levels of education and purchasing power among all ethnicity groups in the United States, global advertisers are increasing their media budgets for this group and are actively seeking direct relationships with multicultural publisher partners. In line with this market trend, ODK Media's certification of Nielsen One Ads will instill confidence in advertisers for campaign execution on ODK's advertising platform and products.
About ODK Media Since 2011, ODK Media, Inc. has been at the forefront of connecting viewers in North America to premium international content. Offering top-tier entertainment to diverse audiences through its owned and operated OTT platforms including OnDemandKorea(www.ondemandkorea.com), OnDemandChina(www.ondemandchina.com), and OnDemandViet(www.ondemandviet.com). ODK Media, with its extensive global content network, provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions, encompassing content IP distribution, localization and syndication, to global service providers, broadcasters and theaters. For further information, please visit www.odkmedia.net.
Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article