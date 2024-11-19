ODK Media to Boost Asian FAST Market with K-Content in North America Through Partnership with CJ ENM

As a leading streaming provider for Asian American audiences, ODK Media has built a strong presence through platforms such as OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and OnDemandViet, reaching over 70% of Korean American viewers in North America. With the recent launch of Amasian TV, a premier live TV streaming service dedicated to pan-Asian entertainment, ODK Media is broadening its reach to cater to a wider audience interested in diverse Asian content. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to delivering culturally rich and accessible content to North American viewers.

Through its expanded collaboration with CJ ENM, ODK Media will add over 150 new titles, further enriching the K-content lineup on both OnDemandKorea and Amasian TV. This content expansion reinforces ODK Media's leadership and growth in the Asian FAST market in North America, while showcasing Amasian TV's innovative features. To bridge the gap between linear and on-demand viewing, Amasian TV offers advanced functionality such as "start-over" functionality, personalized program guides, multilingual subtitles, and select dubbed content. By strengthening partnerships with prominent Asian broadcast TV networks, studios, and production companies, Amasian TV employs a rigorous localization strategy to meet the growing demand for K-content across North America.

Peter Park, Chief Product Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of ODK Media, stated "Our partnership with CJ ENM represents an optimal alliance with current market trends and ODK's strategic objectives. By enhancing our FAST service with a wide array of content, we aim to broaden the reach of K-content to a larger, mainstream audience."

About ODK Media

Since 2011, ODK Media, Inc. has been a leader in connecting North American audiences with premium international content. Through its owned and operated OTT platforms, including OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and Amasian TV, ODK Media provides cutting-edge solutions for content distribution, localization, and syndication, serving broadcasters and service providers worldwide.

