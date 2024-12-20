ODL Appoints Derek Fielding to Lead Marketing and Business Development

ZEELAND, Mich., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier, announces the appointment of Derek Fielding as Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development. With nearly 15 years of experience at Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., including leadership roles within marketing at Therma-Tru Doors, Fielding brings a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the building products industry.

Derek Fielding, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development, ODL, Inc.

Throughout his career, Fielding has demonstrated exceptional expertise in identifying and implementing sustainable, profitable growth strategies. His experience spans both wholesale distribution and big-box retail channels, offering a well-rounded perspective on product management and marketing strategy.

"I am delighted to welcome Derek to ODL," said Townes Parsley, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ODL. "His strategic vision paired with extensive industry and product knowledge makes him a natural fit for the role. We look forward to the result of his influence upon our business and the markets we serve."

Fielding expressed his enthusiasm for joining ODL, stating, "I am pleased to join the ODL team. Their commitment to service and innovation is a strong foundation for success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand our market presence, drive strategic initiatives, and build on the remarkable work the team has already accomplished."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945, and its corporate headquarters are in Zeeland, Michigan. ODL is proud to be a privately held, third-generation, family-owned company for 80 years. They offer products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offering includes fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; doorglass frames; custom decorative glass for windows and doors; and clear I.G.s and glass for commercial applications. ODL's vast manufacturing and distribution network, which includes 12 locations strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico and the U.K., offers customers a fast, reliable supply chain. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

