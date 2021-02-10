ODL, Inc. Names New Vice President of Product and Brand Management

ZEELAND, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier of decorative and clear door glass and entry treatments, bolsters its executive ranks with the addition a of Celeste Wegener as Vice President of Product and Brand Management.

Wegener, a Michigan State grad, brings more than 20 years of successful product and brand leadership to ODL. Her experience includes senior positions with corporations including Steelcase and Meijer. Wegener will lead ODL's Product Management and Channel Marketing teams.





"Celeste brings a tremendous amount of insight and experience to ODL, which will help inform and guide our global strategic initiatives," said Townes Parsley, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ODL. "Celeste's joining the ODL team supports the company's tradition of 'Building Value Into Building Product.'"





About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland; Dallas; Valdosta, Georgia; Reno, Nevada; Hagerstown, Maryland; Gallatin, Tennessee; Grove City, Ohio; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto and Calgary, Canada; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

Media Contact: Ray Vincenzo, (206)-290-4431, [email protected]

SOURCE ODL, Inc.