ODL Strengthens Leadership with Daniel Custodio as VP of Canadian Sales

ZEELAND, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier, announces the appointment of Daniel Custodio to the role of Vice President of Sales in Canada. Custodio will report to Scot Harder, ODL's Vice President of Pro Channel and Custom Sales.

Daniel will draw from his broad background in the residential building materials industry, including a focus on fenestration. Prior to joining ODL, he held leadership positions at Cornerstone Building Brands. He is a graduate of McMaster University, holding an MBA and an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Daniel Custodio - ODL VP of Sales, Canada

"I was drawn to ODL's commitment to innovation and people-first culture," said Custodio. "With my extensive background in sales strategy, product management, and operations, I'm excited to contribute to ODL's growth and help drive continued success in the Canadian market."

"Daniel's understanding of current market dynamics, combined with a strategic vision for expansion, positions ODL to build greater value into our customer relationships.," said Scot Harder, Vice President of Pro Channel and Custom Sales, ODL. "His multifunctional experience will strengthen our sales leadership."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945, and its corporate headquarters are in Zeeland, Michigan. ODL is proud to be a privately held, third-generation, family-owned company for 80 years. They offer products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Verre Select, and

Robover. Product offering includes fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; doorglass frames; custom decorative glass for windows and doors; and clear I.G.s and glass for commercial applications. ODL's vast manufacturing and distribution network, which includes 12 locations strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K., offers customers a fast, reliable supply chain. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

