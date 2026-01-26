ODL Turns Up the Light on Impact-Rated Innovation at the 2026 International Builders' Show

Company named a Best of IBS™ Awards finalist for its HVHZ–rated fiberglass doors

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc., a manufacturer of doors, doorglass, blinds–between–glass, and entry systems built for what matters, will "Turn Up the Light" at the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, FL, Feb. 16–18. At Booth #W3283, ODL will showcase its expanded selection of wind–borne debris region (WBDR)-rated and High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ)-rated fiberglass doors, along with its updated Keystone® Impact-Rated frame for 2026.

Combined with ODL's impact-rated doorglass and frame solutions, the offering delivers more than 1,000 tested and approved configurations, helping builders, remodelers, and dealers meet stringent coastal and high-wind code requirements.

ODL was recently named a Best of IBS™ Awards finalist for its HVHZ-rated fiberglass doors, recognizing the company's focus on resilient, performance-driven entry systems. "With IBS taking place in Florida, safety and security are front and center," said Derek Fielding, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development, ODL. "We've significantly expanded our impact-rated offerings to give builders confidence that their entry systems will perform in severe conditions—without sacrificing daylight, design flexibility, or curb appeal."

Throughout IBS, ODL will spotlight its system–level approach to resiliency—pairing durable fiberglass doors, innovative doorglass frames, and thoughtfully designed glass to deliver both protection and design flexibility. As impact requirements extend into new regions, these solutions help professionals stay ahead of evolving codes with reliable performance, warm aesthetics, and options that fit a range of home styles.

ODL will preview new stylized decorative glass developed to help builders, designers, and architects enhance curb appeal and modernize home exteriors—without compromising performance. A curated trend wall display will highlight the colors, textures, and materials influencing these designs.

Together, these concepts create comfort at the front door and offer fresh ways to brighten entryways, bring warmth and privacy into the home, and deliver dependable performance builders can trust.

Media and attendees are invited to visit ODL at Booth #W3283 to explore impact-rated entry systems designed for safety, performance, and light. For more information, visit https://www.odl.com.

