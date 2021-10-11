ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Sales to Grow at 12.5% CAGR with Climbing Preference for Connected Technologies

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices market is estimated to accelerate a high CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). In other words, the market is set to expand around 3.3X and close in on a valuation of US$ 22.4 Bn by 2031.

In the past 20 years, Wi-Fi has rapidly evolved to meet the needs of both, consumers and businesses. Wi-Fi has proven to be a revolutionary technology, enabling innovators to innovate and achieve amazing feats that would have been unimaginable before.

The manufacturing industry is composed of a complex web of companies that provide a range of manufacturing services for established companies, but also for start-ups. Moreover, increase in demand for smart technologies, technological developments of wireless connections, and the new normal condition under COVID-19 are acting as major market drivers.

As the cost of electronic devices and related products continues to rise, EMS providers' penetration is increasing dramatically. One of the main drivers of ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices is the continuously growing semiconductor industry. Demand for EMS and ODM Wi-Fi devices is predicted to grow significantly as consumer electronics and computers become even more popular.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for Wi-Fi access points, among products, is estimated to surge. However, Wi-Fi routers are estimated to continue to hold significant market share through 2031.

By end user, Internet service providers are currently leading the market. Although, demand from telecom operators is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of nearly 15% through 2031.

The South Asia & Pacific market is expected to register a high CAGR owing to the vast number of technology savvy users across the region.

The market in Japan and the U.K. is expected to surge ahead at growth rates of around 12% and 17%, respectively.

"Growing penetration of technological devices across the globe has triggered the use of advanced electronic equipment. Proliferating government ingenuities to promote industrialization and digitalization in developing economies is the regional development opportunity for ODM and EMS Wi-Fi device manufacturers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Recent Market Developments:

In August 2021, Alpha Networks showcased its 48-port 25G BASE-T Ethernet switch (SNC-60x0-486T) at the DesignCon 2021 held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, in conjunction with FIT Hon Teng's 25G BASE-T RJ45.

In response to the needs of 5G, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), AI, big data analytics, and self-driving cars, the new product offers a more economical and efficient alternative for its clients to upgrade to 10G BASE-T in the future, and accommodates their needs for edge computing and long-term deployments.

In Sept 2020, Delta Networks, Inc. announced a collaboration with Microsoft and the Consortium for On Board Optics (COBO) on the successful development of a leading-edge proof of concept (POC) open networking switch featuring 12.8 Tbps bandwidth capacity

This innovative POC open networking switch underscores Delta's capabilities regarding the research & development of next-generation data center infrastructure with leading transmission speeds and energy efficiency for the nascent 5G era.

Rising Trend of Connected and Smart Devices

The arrival of IoT in the world of electronic manufacturing would undoubtedly change the way manufacturing processes are managed and operated. IoT-based technologies are increasingly being deployed in production plans, reflecting the overall growth in networking across the globe. These service providers are best able to monitor the extensive production chain involved in today's complicated electronics manufacturing industry, owing to streamlined asset monitoring and connected networks that maintain a steady stream of data during production.

Also, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, manufacturers across the world have been forced to re-evaluate their operations, create contingency measures, and employee protection in an effort to deal with the pandemic's demoralizing setbacks.

Electronic component design and assembly have been revolutionized with the introduction of miniaturization and implementation of new developments in networking technologies and improved connectivity presented by 5G, which is estimated to further boost demand for ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research's report on the ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices market is segmented into three major sections – product (Wi-Fi access points, Wi-Fi routers, Wi-Fi adapters, and others), end user (telecom operators, Internet service providers, corporates/enterprises, individuals, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the market.

