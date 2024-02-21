Odne Inc. Welcomes Jeff Durrbeck as President of US Operations

DÜBENDORF, Switzerland and GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odne Inc., a pioneering high-tech endodontic startup based in Switzerland, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Durrbeck as the President of US Operations. With over two decades of outstanding performance in endodontics, surgical and AI-digital dental management, sales, and corporate sales training, Jeff brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Odne team.

President Odne Inc.

Throughout his career, Jeff Durrbeck has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a proven track record in recruiting, hiring, and training top-ranked National, Regional, Key Account, and Territory Managers. His remarkable abilities have led to significant achievements in landing Key Opinion Leaders, National Accounts, Large Group, Government, Hospital, and University accounts.

Jeff Durrbeck's specialties encompass a wide range of crucial areas including start-up strategies, key account management, team building, endodontic/surgical solutions, capital equipment sales, and marketing. His proficiency in sales training, growth strategies, and market expansion has consistently driven success for the companies he has served. Moreover, Jeff's expertise in minimally invasive dentistry and AI technologies aligns perfectly with Odne Inc.'s mission to revolutionize endodontic care through innovation.

Andreas Schmocker, CEO/Founder of Odne AG, expressed his enthusiasm about Durrbeck's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Jeff Durrbeck to the Odne family as President of U.S. Operations. With his extensive experience and remarkable track record in the dental industry, we are confident that Jeff will drive our growth and success in the U.S. market."

Commenting on his new role, Jeff Durrbeck expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to join Odne Inc. and lead its US operations during this exciting phase of growth and innovation. Odne's commitment to advancing endodontic practices through cutting-edge technology is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

To serve the US endo specialist market, Odne has recently founded Odne Inc, USA. Jeff Durrbeck's appointment signals a strategic move aimed at leveraging his extensive experience and leadership to drive the company's growth trajectory. His appointment underscores Odne Inc.'s dedication to delivering unparalleled solutions and services to dental professionals across the United States. After FDA clearance of its products, Odne will present its technology platform for root canal cleaning and obturation to the endodontic community at the AAE annual meeting in Los Angeles in April, for the first time.

About Odne

Odne (Onde Ltd and Odne Inc) is a Swiss-US dental high-tech startup that has its roots in a groundbreaking collaboration between two renowned universities: the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Lausanne and Zürich (EPFL & ETH Zürich). Founded in 2018, Odne`s journey began by licensing cutting-edge technology assets from these esteemed institutes.

Odne represents a perfect synergy of Swiss precision and academic excellence. With a deep understanding of dental practices, Odne Inc. aims to enhance patient outcomes and transform clinical workflows in endodontics worldwide.Endodontics, the field of dental medicine that deals with root canal treatments, has been marred by complexity and unpredictability. Odne AG is on a mission to change that.

Root canal treatments have long posed challenges for dentists, with traditionally low success rates ranging from 46% to 91%. With over 60 million annual treatments worldwide, these failures result in significant healthcare costs.

Odne's technology platform addresses these issues by offering treatment options for both, dentists and their patients. Our products, slated for launch in 2024, tackle problems such as the obturation in complex morphologies.

[Note to Editors: High-resolution images of Jeff Durrbeck and Odne Inc.'s logo are available upon request.]

Disclaimer: Odne™Fill and Odne™Cure are cleared for use in the U.S.A only. All other Odne devices are currently in development and have not received clinical approval in any jurisdiction.

For further information contact:

Holger Essig, General Manager / Head of Global Marketing

Odne AG, Ringstrasse 14, 8600 Dübendorf, Switzerland

[email protected]

www.odne.co

SOURCE Odne Inc.