ODO Is Organising Middle East's Biggest Conference on Dubai Silk Road Strategy and China's Belt and Road Initiative

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ODO is a sister concern of Apollo Group, a conglomerate based in UAE, and is organising the Belt and Road Summit 2020 in Dubai.

Belt and Road Summit is a two-day initiative that provides a platform for dialogue and discussion between policy-makers, experts, and practitioners to understand the importance of building efficient infrastructure to make the Silk Road initiative work. The summit aims to connect societies, economies and people and boost global growth in multiple sectors and industries through developed infrastructure and new trade routes.

Dubai launched its Dubai Silk Road Strategy which is part of the 50-year charter to boost air and sea freight and enhance logistical integration. UAE plays a crucial role in the Belt & Road initiative, using its infrastructure to create a centre for trade to the region as a gateway to Africa and the wider Middle East.

The UAE's infrastructure and connectivity and lessons learnt from the projects could be beneficial to planning and executing Belt & Road Initiative in the region and neighbouring countries in Central Asia.

"BRI is a global development strategy and UAE is set to play a big role in China's Belt & Road initiative due to its world-class infrastructure. BRI to create more opportunities for developing countries. BRI is a transcontinental long-term policy and investment program which aims at infrastructure development and acceleration of the economic integration of countries along the routes of the historic Silk Road." Hashif M.K, CEO, ODO

The scope of Belt & Road is to support entrepreneurs in enhancing their business capabilities, accelerate business transactions, increase security and provide information to parties anywhere and anytime.

Belt and Road Summit is taking place in Dubai, UAE on 18 & 19 March 2020.

