O'Donnell & Naccarato announces merger with McComas Engineering

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a structural engineering firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, has merged operations with Carmel, Indiana based structural engineering firm, McComas Engineering.

"This move to establish a position in the Midwest has been a strategic objective for some time and McComas was a natural fit," said Anthony Naccarato, President of O&N. "We were impressed by their technical capabilities, relationship-driven approach, potential for expansion and their inclusive, welcoming culture."

With four offices in the Mid-Atlantic region, this merger strengthens O&N's geographic position and services on a national level. The addition of McComas increases the firm's core building design services by offering specialty engineering services for precast concrete, cold-formed-steel and other contractor services. McComas also provides specialized structural design to the aquatics industry for competition pools, dive towers and leisure swimming pools throughout the country.

"Earlier this year we conducted an extensive search seeking an opportunity like this," said Rod McComas, President of McComas Engineering. "O&N made the decision easy as a firm whose core values and business approach fell in line with our own. The merger provides McComas the opportunity for growth and access to a new pool of talent, which will benefit our new and longstanding clients."

The merger is effective as of August 29, 2019. McComas will continue to serve clients as McComas / O'Donnell & Naccarato. The combined firms with more than 100 employees will be registered to perform design and restoration services in 49 of the 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information on our firms, visit www.o-n.com or www.mccomaseng.com.

For more information regarding this announcement, including interview scheduling and photography, please contact Melissa Wyatt at melissa@wwpartnership.com.

About O'Donnell & Naccarato

O'Donnell & Naccarato is a structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Philadelphia, PA, Bethlehem, PA, Mountainside, NJ, a corporate affiliate in New York, NY, and now Carmel, IN, with strong experience in every major vertical construction sector. O'Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration. As a partner to design professionals, owners and institutions our objective is to incorporate each stakeholder's demands of form, function, schedule and budget into each engagement. For more information, visit www.o-n.com.

SOURCE O'Donnell & Naccarato

