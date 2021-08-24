O'Donnell Learn and InSource Services Group Join Forces to Create Learner Success Company

Carrie O'Donnell, founder and CEO of O'Donnell Learn, shared her enthusiasm for the newly formed company. "Instructional design happens outside the classroom. With our combined company services, we will be able to promote success in the course experience as well as in its design. We will promote success in every aspect of the learning experience delivery."

Russ Seiter, founder and CEO of ISG, added "At ISG, our focus is on people, and we work with the simple goal of helping students, educators, and institutions find success. Our culture of caring enables us to execute our mission, and ultimately this is what drew us together with O'Donnell Learn. With our shared culture, as partners, we can expand our capabilities to deliver on our vision of high-impact, humanized services for both our employees and clients."

The platform solution for the newly joined company is designed to service the entirety of the learning experience from instructor & learner to institution or organization.

"We are the only organization taking this next-generation approach to learning," said Ms. O'Donnell.

The news comes on the tails of another year of immense growth for both companies, as they usher in a new era with a renewed commitment to the people that make learning happen every day.

About InSource Services Group

InSource Services Group (ISG) was founded in 2013 by Russell Seiter with the simple goal of improving outcomes in education through holistic engagement, removal of obstacles, and outstanding people-centric service. ISG is a proven and experienced managed services company that improves student outcomes and the adoption of education technology through exceptional support and service. To learn more please visit us at www.isgengage.com.

About O'Donnell Learn

O'Donnell Learn is the leading learning experience design firm dedicated to engaging learners by developing humanized, inclusive, social experiences. We partner with institutions and educators to reimagine the teaching and learning experience to center on the people involved and deliver successful outcomes at scale. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.odlearn.com.



Contact: Stefanie Scott

O'Donnell Learn

Phone: (203) 973-0635

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE O'Donnell Learn; InSource Services Group