O'Donnell Learn Hires John J. Falchi to Spearhead its New Learning Design Platform, Nectar

STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading learning design firm O'Donnell Learn has tapped instructional systems technology veteran John J. Falchi to spearhead its newest learning design offering.

Falchi will serve as Vice President of Product Management for Nectar, a platform of expert services and tech-enabled resources designed to save faculty time as they develop and teach courses. In this newly created role at O'Donnell Learn, Falchi will lead the efforts to integrate the company's Purposeful Learning Framework™ with faculty-centric tools for efficient creation of exceptional learning experiences focused on four functional components: discover, community, collaborate, and support.

Falchi brings a unique combination of executive leadership and expertise in higher education learning technology and services, highlighted by previous positions at the University of North Carolina, Colloquy, SunGard Higher Education, and IMS Global Learning Consortium. Coupled with this breadth of practical experience is his current research in adaptive learning instructional strategies. Falchi also founded Constructive Learning Solutions, an education technology consulting firm focused on developing holistic learning systems.

"John's combination of experiences is what makes him so perfectly equipped to ensure our partners flourish with Nectar," shares Matt Gurney, Vice President of Strategy and Product Innovation. "He deeply understands the instructor, learner, and institutional perspective and weighs their needs with his expertise in learning theory, design and technology."

"I'm thrilled to be embarking with O'Donnell Learn at this juncture of my career," offers Falchi. "Through previous project collaboration, I know firsthand the depth of their commitment to learning and higher education. We're equally passionate about supporting faculty to create engaging, effective learning experiences in support of student success. I'm looking forward to leveraging my expertise for this role."

About O'Donnell Learn

O'Donnell Learn a leading learning design firm dedicated to helping learners achieve their goals and flourish in life. O'Donnell is passionate about partnering with higher education institutions and their faculty to deliver learner-centered design and innovation.

