Odoo Establishes a Joint Venture With Inspur to Anchor Its Presence on the Chinese Market

RAMILLIES, Belgium, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo, a Belgian software company, has gained notoriety for disrupting the management software market for SMEs. They have entered into a joint venture with Inspur, China's industry leader in cloud computing solutions. Active in Asia since 2013 through its Hong Kong subsidiary and a solid partner network, Odoo aims to strengthen its market position via this co-enterprise.

Signature ceremony in Jinan.

In China, the management software market for SMEs is fast growing and dynamic. The combination of Inspur's strong presence and experience will serve as the perfect catalyst to help bring Odoo's modern cloud business management solution to the summit of the Chinese market in coming years.

It is only after a thorough analysis of more than 30 potential partners that Inspur decided to team up with Odoo. Being one of the leading ERP solution providers for more than a decade, they wanted to diversify and look to the future trends. According to Fabien Pinckaers, the founder of Odoo, "This is an excellent match. Inspur is growing on an expanding and colossal market, with a huge commercial strike force, we couldn't find a better match. We have the best software in the world and they have the best contacts and knowledge of the market."

The objective is to reach the #1 position on the SME Cloud ERP market in coming years. The strategy is to focus primarily on the marketing and sales while adapting Odoo's software solution to the local needs.

Today, Odoo's annual revenue from its Chinese client base is on the rise but, "It's nothing compared to the size of the market. To reach the next level, we needed to partner with a leading company like Inspur," concludes Fabien Pinckaers.

About Odoo

Over the last 10 years, Odoo has grown from a one-person project, run from a student's tiny dorm room, into a 420-employee company offering a complete enterprise management solution. Odoo is distributed worldwide by 950 partners and used by more than 50,000 customers who run and grow their business with the management software. Odoo offers a wide range of applications, from Sales and CRM down to Inventory, Accounting, E-Commerce, Website & HR. Today, Odoo is used by +3.9M users around the world.

About Inspur

Inspur is China's leading cloud computing, big data, and enterprise management software, provider. With total solutions capabilities covering IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, Inspur has shipped its IT products and services to over 100 countries. Furthermore, as China's largest ERP provider for industry verticals, Inspur ranks as No. 1 in group management software market share for consecutive 15 years and realized digital transformation in over 500,000 enterprises. For more company news, please visit http://en.inspur.com.

For PR related enquiries, please contact:

Cécile Collart - cco@odoo.com +32 2 290 34 90 - +32 471 473 021

Charline Louis - clo@odoo.com +32 81 81 37 00 - +32 495 604 784

Related Links

Discover Odoo

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odoo-establishes-a-joint-venture-with-inspur-to-anchor-its-presence-on-the-chinese-market-300629714.html

SOURCE Odoo

Related Links

https://www.odoo.com/r/8gX

