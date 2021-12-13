Odoo's Rapid Solution for KSA E-Invoicing (FATOORA)

Odoo, a leader in open source all-in-one business software, has the localized solution for KSA e-invoicing Phase One already available for their customers. This solution assists all current and future Odoo customers to comply with ZATCA quickly and efficiently. While a traditional ERP is expensive and frequently fails to adapt to the unique needs of a business, Odoo's flexible and simple software allows for the entire e-invoicing solution to be implemented within just a few days.

"As ZATCA announced violations and penalties in relation to e-Invoicing in KSA, our Odoo team is ready to assist taxpayers rapidly so that in just days we make sure they are compliant with the e-invoicing regulations and requirements," says Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DMCC. "We've assisted already the majority of our Saudi Arabian customers to be compliant and avoid any costly penalties."

The Kingdom has been one of Odoo's most important and successful regions, and the team continues returning to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar to host their Roadshows, a series of events all around the world that are organized after the release of a new version of the software. With over 7 million users worldwide, the IT giant believes that the FATOORA e-invoicing project is an important step towards building a robust digital economy in KSA, and reaching the ambitious 2030 vision goals set by its leaders.

With Odoo's ERP software their KSA customers, the likes of Siefco, Al Bassami International Group and Saudi Red Bricks Company, will be able to manage their finances and stay automatically compliant with the local tax laws with ease and efficiency. On top of that, businesses can manage not just their accounting books, but also their marketing, HR, sales and all other business processes across Odoo's 60+ business applications.

About Odoo

Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one open source business software for companies worldwide ranging from startups (1 user) to large enterprises (300,000+ users). Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem combining the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated, and scalable business applications. The software is available online on www.odoo.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708263/Odoo_Middle_East_DMCC_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490461/Odoo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Odoo Middle East DMCC