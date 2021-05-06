Odor Identification Compared to Odor Memory Significantly Activates Olfactory Brain Regions Relevant to Alzheimer's Disease

ELKRIDGE, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business, Evon Medics, LLC today announced that its study titled "Comparative Effects of Repetitive Odor Identification and Odor Memory Tasks on Olfactory Engagement in Older Populations – A Pilot fMRI Study" has been published in the Dove Medical Press Journal of Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatments.

The study results from a predominantly African American sample suggest that odor identification tasks may be more potent than memory tasks in targeted olfactory engagement in older populations. An interesting finding from the study was that repetitive odor identification significantly engaged the hippocampus – a region relevant to Alzheimer's Disease – more significantly than did odor memory tasks.1 This study was completed by researchers from Evon Medics, LLC, Howard University and Georgetown University.

"Results from this study are anticipated to have some implications in the design of olfactory fMRI scanning paradigms that can be used in future studies of olfaction in older populations, and for future developments in olfactory training paradigms in this population, if validated in larger studies," said Dr. Evaristus Nwulia, Co-Founder, Evon Medics, LLC and Professor at Howard University. "Future studies in larger samples are also needed to investigate whether important biological factors, such as ApoE genetic variations and neurodegenerative changes, contribute to heterogeneity of the effects of repetitive odor cognitive tasks on brain functions."

The authors include Narayan Rai, Maria Mananita Hipolito, John W. VanMeter, Riya Seth, Ayokunnumi Adenuga, Myeshia Shelby, Magdalena Misiak-Christian, Charles Nwaokobia, Kebreten F. Manaye, Thomas O. Obisesan, and Evaristus Nwulia. The study was supported by USPHS grants R43AG061981 and R01AG063881.

Evon Medics, LLC is a medical devices and neuroscience research company founded in April 2013 by Johns Hopkins trained physicians. The company develops therapeutics and devices for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, Opioid Use Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic pain, Treatment Refractory Depression, and other chronic neurological diseases that have remained elusive to treatment. The company Head Office is in Elkridge, Maryland.

1. Rai N, Hipolito MM, VanMeter JW, Seth R, Adenuga A, Shelby M, Misiak-Christian M, Nwaokobia C, Manaye KF, Obisesan TO, Nwulia E. Comparative Effects of Repetitive Odor Identification and Odor Memory Tasks on Olfactory Engagement in Older Populations – A Pilot fMRI Study. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2021;17:1279-1288

https://doi.org/10.2147/NDT.S298303

