ODPi Announces New Egeria Conformance Program to Advance Open Metadata Exchange Between Vendor Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ODPi, a nonprofit Linux Foundation project, accelerating the open ecosystem of big data solutions, today announced the ODPi Egeria Conformance Program, which ensures vendors who ship ODPi Egeria in their product offerings are delivering a consistent set of APIs and capabilities, such that data governance professionals can easily build an enterprise-wide metadata catalog that all their data tools can easily leverage.

Egeria is one of the open source projects under the ODPi umbrella. ODPi aims to be a standard for simplifying, sharing and developing an open big data ecosystem.

"Open metadata and governance is incredibly valuable IT operating environments. The ODPi Egeria ecosystem is taking a big step today aimed at fulfilling the promise of delivering useful metadata exchange capabilities and vendors are beginning to sign up to the standards," said John Mertic director of program management, ODPi. "By adopting ODPi Egeria standards and implementation as the core of your metadata management and governance program, an organization is able to future-proof their investments and be able to adopt the best-of-breed tools for their business."

Open metadata and governance is a key part of the standardization of IT operating environments. If software and data components can be described in a common way, including the relationships between them, and annotated with governance requirements then it becomes much easier to automate deployments and optimize workload deployments. These are valuable outcomes for any company dealing with big data.

The ODPi Egeria Conformance program makes it possible for vendors to test their products to ensure their conformance to project standards and provides exclusive marks to use in customer facing support materials. Conformance is accomplished through a self-testing program.

The Conformance program has been designed to aid businesses who are dealing with metadata and will quickly see the benefits of adding Egeria conformance to the list of requirements for new software tool purchases. Both IBM and SAS, leading vendors of data governance tools who have contributed to ODPi Egeria since it's inception, have committed to ship ODPi Egeria Conformant products in 2019. Many more vendors are evaluating ODPi Egeria and will announce their conformance at a later date.

ODPi Egeria, a new project from ODPi launched in August 2018, supports the free flow of metadata between different technologies and vendor offerings. Egeria enables organizations to locate, manage and use their data more effectively. In addition, it provides governance features that smooth over the gaps between different vendor offerings enabling organization to have a complete and highly automated governance program.

"ODPi Egeria brings much-needed standards to the world of metadata management and governance," said Jay Limburn, IBM Distinguished Engineer and Director of Offering Management, Unified Governance and Integration Products. "The work aligns well with our unified governance strategy and we look forward to continuing our work with ODPi to deliver products based on ODPi Egeria and the ODPi Egeria Conformance Program."



"The ODPi Egeria technology is advancing rapidly due to the support of companies such as IBM, ING and SAS. The project is less than a year old and already it is being embedded in key products," said Mandy Chessell, lead for the ODPi Egeria project. "The launch of the conformance program is the next phase in its maturity, enabling vendors to advertise that their software can collaborate in the ODPi Egeria ecosystem. By delivering the conformance suite as open source, we are enabling organizations to verify that any technology they are considering purchasing will operate correctly in an ODPi Egeria ecosystem,"

"As a maintainer of the ODPi Egeria project, we are thrilled to see the next step in its maturity, with the ODPi Egeria Conformance program," said Craig Rubendall, Vice President, Platform Research and Development, SAS. "This program is critical to ensure the consistency and quality of the solutions integrating with and leveraging the ODPi Egeria open metadata standards. As SAS rolls out products that have this support we can be confident it is being done in a way that ensures the interoperability goals set by ODPi Egeria."

