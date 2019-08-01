ODS Medical Inc. announces Sentry™ System prototype for real-time Raman spectroscopy receives Health Canada testing authorization for brain cancer surgeries

This study will utilize the Sentry TM System prototype, in which a handheld instrument is used by surgeons directly in the patient to perform real-time Raman spectroscopy measurements of normal brain tissue, cancerous tissue, and in areas around the tumor where cancer cells have invaded into normal brain tissue. These non-destructive optical measurements are almost instantaneous and provide a molecular signature of these tissue types, which can be used to train machine-learning algorithms to provide critical information live during surgery.

Primary brain cancers, particularly high-grade gliomas, are the most common and aggressive brain cancer types, with mean survival times of just over a year. While successful surgery is an important front-line therapy, recurrences are common due to the difficulty in identifying and safely removing areas of brain tissue invaded by cancer cells. Christopher Kent, President & CEO of ODS Medical, points out that "SentryTM real-time Raman spectroscopy offers new hope to patients, by giving surgeons a transformative technology that can differentiate healthy tissue from invaded tissue with the speed and spatial precision required for these delicate procedures."

ODS Medical Inc. is a Montreal-based medical technology company dedicated to bringing the next generation of diagnostic tools to the hands of physicians. The SentryTM Raman spectroscopy system for real-time tissue characterization is pushing the limits of cancer detection in many procedures. By integrating cutting edge optical probes with sophisticated AI software, ODS Medical empowers doctors to make critical decisions, in real-time, to improve patient safety and outcomes. You can find out more at www.odsmed.com

