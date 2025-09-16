ODWALLA® RETURNS TO CALIFORNIA STORES WITH 400+ NEW RETAIL LOCATIONS

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odwalla®, the iconic juice and smoothie brand founded in 1980, today announced a major retail expansion into more than 400 grocery stores across Southern California. Consumers can now find Odwalla® at Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Gelson's, Superior Grocers, and Northgate Market.

The Odwalla® line includes three signature smoothies: Mango, Strawberry-Banana, and Berries. And three 100% juice options: A blend of Orange, Guava, and Ginger; a Green Juice made with pineapple, apple, and nopal (tender cactus); and a not-from-concentrate Orange Juice. These products will be available in 13.9 fluid-ounce glass bottles and 16 fluid-ounce Tetra Prisma® cartons.

"Bringing Odwalla® back to California, the place where it all started, is the perfect way to introduce our new line of juices and smoothies to consumers," said Carlos Madrazo, Country Manager of Jumex® USA. "This is the first stop in taking the brand's new products nationwide and the first of many categories we'll add as we grow the portfolio. People today want beverages made with natural ingredients and real nutritional value, and that's exactly what Odwalla® is all about."

Consumers will now find Odwalla's signature lineup, including:

Mango, Strawberry-Banana, and Berries — fruit-forward blends with a silky texture and refreshing taste. Juices: Orange, Guava & Ginger; Green Juice with pineapple, apple, and nopal (tender cactus); and premium not-from-concentrate Orange Juice — vibrant, refreshing flavors made with real fruit and natural goodness.

Now available in 400+ Southern California stores, Odwalla® will continue to expand across the U.S. in the months ahead.

For more information, please visit www.odwalladrinks.com.

For distribution inquiries, contact [email protected]

About Jumex

Founded in 1961, Grupo Jumex® is a leading Mexican beverage company recognized for its iconic "little blue can" and a broad portfolio of fruit nectars, juices, energy drinks, and innovative beverages. From its roots as a family-owned business, it has grown into an international brand with operations in Mexico, the United States, and global markets, combining tradition and innovation to deliver products of the highest quality. With the recent launch of Jumex® USA, Grupo Jumex® is further expanding its presence through new product development, strategic partnerships, and its mission to share the richness of fruit with the world. For more information visit https://jumexus.com/.

