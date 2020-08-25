ODX Launches Digital Account Opening to Support Contactless, Online Banking

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ODX®, a leading business banking originations platform, announced the launch of a Digital Account Opening (DAO) experience, adding to the industry leading suite of services offered by the company. The addition of DAO allows ODX to further assist financial institutions looking for digital onboarding and lending capabilities.

ODX's omnichannel DAO platform allows for product-agnostic merchant onboarding, while also enabling bank clients to more efficiently satisfy Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements for both digital and in-person account opening.

"The financial industry has seen a meaningful shift in customer preference to digital channels over the last few years, a trend which has accelerated during the COVID pandemic," said Brian Geary, President of ODX. "Our clients are looking for a platform to support both their existing and potential new customers through digital means. ODX's DAO solution capitalizes on nearly 15 years of digital onboarding and origination experience to help mitigate KYC and fraud concerns during the digital onboarding process."

"We are leveraging the existing ODX platform to offer this new solution and have multiple clients committed to launching DAO," continued Geary. "Offering DAO for deposit products compliments our core loan origination capabilities. ODX's ability to solve customer acquisition on both sides of the balance sheet is a differentiator. Clients using ODX across their product suite will benefit from a seamless customer experience regardless of the product or acquisition channel."

