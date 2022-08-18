Odylia Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Two New Members to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odylia Therapeutics, a nonprofit biotechnology company focused on the development of treatments for people living with rare diseases, today announced the appointments of Sharon M. Walker, Ph.D., J.D., and Brian Fenton to its Board of Directors.

"As we continue to expand our focus and build new levels of momentum at Odylia, we are pleased to welcome two new members to our Board of Directors who bring outstanding experience in areas that will play a central role in our success moving forward," said Ashley Winslow, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Odylia. "Sharon and Brian have proven experience in diverse areas including drug discovery and clinical research, rare diseases, corporate development, and intellectual property rights. Each of these areas represent important resources for Odylia and reflect our commitment to advancing new approaches in rare disease drug development that will bring treatments to more patients in the years ahead."

Dr. Walker joins the Board from Sanofi, where she serves as Senior Counsel, Vaccines Patents. She has more than 15 years of experience in intellectual property and other legal matters in the healthcare sector. She earned an A.B. in Chemistry from Bowdoin College, a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of California, San Francisco, and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.

Mr. Fenton has more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. He previously served as Chief Business Officer at Translate Bio and spent several years working in the rare disease Business Development group at Shire Pharmaceuticals. He has successfully identified, led, and executed multiple strategic transactions during his career in corporate development. He earned his B.A. in Biochemistry from University of Massachusetts, Amherst, a Master's degree in chemical engineering from University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

"To achieve our goal of advancing a novel and much needed nonprofit model in rare disease drug development, Odylia depends on access to a diverse team of outstanding leaders and innovators, both in science and industry, who can share insights and best practices," said Scott Dorfman, Chief Executive Officer at Odylia and Chairman of the Board. "Sharon and Brian bring exactly the experience that both complements and expands the expertise of our Board and we look forward to working with them and to their many essential contributions to our work."

About Odylia Therapeutics

Odylia is a nonprofit biotech focused on bringing life-altering and lifesaving treatments to those with rare diseases. Our vision is to change how drugs are developed for rare diseases by focusing on the science and patient needs, rather than the commercial potential. We partner with the patient community, researchers, clinicians, and financial donors to bring promising therapeutics to clinical trials. Our programs include preclinical programs in RPGRIP1-associated retinal dystrophies and Usher Syndrome. For additional information, visit odylia.org, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Holly Stevens

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

[email protected]

SOURCE Odylia Therapeutics