Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Acquires Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

Founded in 1995, Shoreline offers residential treatment (RTC), partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient (IOP) levels of care at multiple locations in Southern California, serving adult and adolescent populations of all genders suffering from life-threatening eating disorders. Shoreline is led by founder and CEO Rachel Levi, long-time industry leader and Fellow of the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals, whose clinical leadership anchored Shoreline's programs in evidence-based care and delivery through compassionate, authentic approaches. Founded and Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), Shoreline's clients benefit from its idyllic California coastal location, individualized treatment, and recovery-focused setting.

"In founding Shoreline, my goal was to be able to provide personalized and intimate care for sufferers, where they would be seen and their individuality of needs could be tended to in order to facilitate long-term recovery," said Rachel Levi, CEO of Shoreline. "Odyssey and Shoreline make an ideal match and we're thrilled to be joining their network of renowned eating disorder facilities that can help us expand our reach."

"Shoreline has a history of clinical excellence and compassionate care in helping men and women suffering from eating disorders," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO of Odyssey. "Our alignment of values, goals, and treatment philosophies will allow us to help them grow operationally in ways that will enable them to extend high-quality care to more individuals in need."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

