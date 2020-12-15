Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Opens Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the grand opening of their newest Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, serving the Piedmont Triad area. This is their third outpatient center in North Carolina in addition to their Virginia location.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents with psychiatric, eating disorders, substance use, and co-occurring conditions. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

Pasadena Villa Outpatient's Greensboro, North Carolina location is the latest addition to the continuum of care offered by Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Network of Services. In addition to outpatient programs, Pasadena Villa is one of America's premier residential psychiatric treatment providers for adults with complex psychiatric disorders.

The Greensboro (Triad) location will provide Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) services for individuals struggling with mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, co-occurring autism spectrum disorders, and co-occurring substance use disorders.

The center will offer in-person and virtual group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, and psychiatry services, which all leverage evidence-based treatment modalities including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Seeking Safety, and Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT). Additionally, adjunctive therapies that provide clients with more helpful ways of coping such as mindfulness practices, music therapy, art therapy, and guided imagery will also be offered.

"We're thrilled to be able to serve the communities within the Piedmont Triad region," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO of Odyssey. "Our North Carolina outpatient treatment programs have helped so many with their recovery journeys and we're humbled to be able to continue to offer hope to those who need it most."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and transitional living services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

