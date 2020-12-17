Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Opens Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center in McLean, Virginia

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the opening of their newest Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center in McLean, Virginia. This is their first outpatient center in Virginia in addition to their current North Carolina locations.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, offers a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents with psychiatric disorders, eating disorders, substance use, and co-occurring conditions. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

Pasadena Villa Outpatient's McLean, Virginia location is the latest addition to the continuum of care offered by Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Network of Services. In addition to outpatient programs, Pasadena Villa is one of America's premier residential psychiatric treatment providers for adults with complex psychiatric disorders. The McLean location will specialize in treating adults who struggle with mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, and high functioning autism spectrum disorder (ASD). They offer partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) levels of care in both virtual and in-person settings.

"We're thrilled to be able to serve the McLean community," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO of Odyssey. "Outpatient treatment programs are an integral component of ongoing recovery for so many and we're excited to partner with the clinical and payor communities in providing clinically excellent care for those struggling with mental health disorders."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, which provide inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and transitional living services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

Full name: Patrick Santiago

Email address: [email protected]

Telephone number: 800-713-7278

SOURCE Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare