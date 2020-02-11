Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Welcomes New COO

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the addition of Richard W. Clark, FACHE, to our leadership team, serving as President and COO of the company.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric conditions, substance use and technology addictions. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services with operations in nine behavioral health locations with 331 total beds and affiliated outpatient services in seven states.

Scott Kardenetz, Odyssey's CEO, said, "We are excited to add Richard Clark to the company's leadership team as our President and Chief Operating Officer. His lengthy and successful career in behavioral health and acute care operations will be of great value to Odyssey as we grow our current services, expand our geographic reach and diversify our clinical offerings. Richard and I share a long track record together in this space I'm looking forward to reuniting with Richard at Odyssey."

Mr. Clark joins the Odyssey team with over 33 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as the President of the Western Group for Acadia Healthcare, where he was responsible for the operations of 48 behavioral health treatment centers and hospitals located in 16 states. Previous CEO positions include Ardent Health Services, Psychiatric Solutions Inc. and Universal Health Services. Prior to Acadia, Mr. Clark was the Chief Executive Officer for Rolling Hills Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee, a 120-bed freestanding psychiatric hospital.

"I look forward to working closely with Scott, the Board and the talented team at Odyssey and am excited about driving continued growth and service delivery at this high-quality and diverse healthcare company," shares Mr. Clark.

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare is committed to meeting the highest standards of clinical care, and Mr. Clark's proven track record in both clinical and operational leadership roles have demonstrated this commitment. He has worked diligently to exceed expectations to deliver clinically excellent care that increased patient and stakeholder satisfaction and outcomes for clients and families.

Mr. Clark received his Master of Health Sciences Administration from Webster University and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Eastern Institute of Technology. He is a Fellow and Board-Certified Healthcare Executive through the American College of Healthcare Executives and Fellow of The Nashville Healthcare Council (Class of 2019).

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, addiction care, and technology and gaming addiction. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Greenfield Recovery Center, Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Raleigh and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Charlotte, providing inpatient, intensive residential and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at nine primary facilities in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Massachusetts.

