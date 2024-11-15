Odyssey Golf Announces New Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters

Zero torque is one of the hottest trends in putting. There are lots of options, but only Odyssey delivers their most successful Tour-proven shapes (Jailbird, #7, and Double Wide) with an Ai-ONE Insert for more consistent ball speeds across the face. Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters feature a modern center shafted design that makes them Stroke Balanced, so they want to stay square throughout a golfer's stroke. These putters are ideally suited for golfers looking to minimize their face rotation when they putt.

Odyssey positions the shaft just above the head's center of gravity for a putter that rests with the toe up, which is the opposite of a traditional putter with toe hang. This design promotes a square face throughout the stroke. Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters provide built in forward press as well. The 3.3° of forward shaft lean presets the hands in a forward press position, eliminating the opening of the face that often happens when golfers forward press.

Additionally, the Ai-ONE Insert is engineered with contours on the aluminum backer of the insert, which are co-molded to a White Hot Urethane striking surface to promote consistent ball speed across the face with the classic White Hot feel that Tour players and amateurs love. Plus, the lightweight steel SL 90 shaft offers 20-30 grams (depending on the grip) of counterbalance weight in the butt end for more stability throughout the stroke.

"Our new Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters are built to deliver zero torque, only better," said Odyssey General Manager and Callaway VP of Global Product Strategy, Jacob Davidson. "We've seen the momentum in this emerging category both in the market and on Tour, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce these new models. The combination of our center shaft, iconic shapes, and our Ai-ONE Insert should set Square 2 Square apart."

Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Putters will be available for pre-sale on November 15, and available at retailers starting November 29. They will be offered in Jailbird, #7, and Double Wide shapes, all at a retail price of $299.99. For more information, visit www.odysseygolf.com.

