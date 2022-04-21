Odyssey Group supports The Actuarial Foundation's Formula 2022 Inaugural Virtual Gala on May 12

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Foundation is proud to recognize Odyssey Group as Title Sponsor of its Formula 2022 Virtual Gala – Where math, education and diversity intersect. This one-of-a-kind, free event kicks off with a pre-show at 4:30 p.m. (CT), followed by a live streaming event at 5:00 p.m. (CT). The evening promises inspiring stories, fun entertainment and exciting prizes, culminating with a keynote from our special guest, Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures, the #1 New York Times bestselling book behind 2016's Oscar-nominated hit film.

Odyssey Group has been a steadfast supporter of The Actuarial Foundation's efforts to change lives with math education and financial literacy through its' free resources, tutoring and scholarships. Formula 2022 promises to be an event to celebrate how the Foundation's educational programs and scholarships have made a difference in the lives of those we serve. Students, teachers and volunteers will share their stories of how the Foundation's programs are a formula for success in life. This vibrant, live-streamed event will appeal to anyone interested in commemorating what education and diversity make possible.

"As we all continue to grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, I'm excited to celebrate all that the Foundation has made possible and all that we'll continue to make possible, said Executive Director, Jason Leppin. " Our mission of enhancing math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries remains essential in these challenging times. It's important to take time to celebrate our accomplishments, showcase how diversity makes us all better, and look forward to a bright future we can create together."

Please join us for the Foundation's Formula 2022 Virtual Gala – Where math, education and diversity intersect on May 12, 2022. It promises to be an empowering evening– register for free today!

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the actuarial industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

