Odyssey House of Utah Named Among Nation's Best Workplaces by Newsweek and USA TODAY

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey House of Utah has been recognized nationally as one of the best workplaces in healthcare, earning honors from both Newsweek and USA TODAY in their 2026 rankings.

Newsweek named Odyssey House among America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care, calling the organization the "gold standard." USA TODAY also recognized Odyssey House as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026, placing it among 1,600 top organizations nationwide.

These prestigious recognitions are based on extensive employee feedback and independent analysis. Newsweek, in partnership with Aniline, evaluated more than 1.3 million employee reviews across the country. USA TODAY, working with Energage, measured workplace culture through confidential employee surveys assessing leadership, compensation, benefits, and overall employee experience.

The awards highlight Odyssey House's commitment to fostering a supportive, mission-driven workplace—one that directly impacts the quality of care provided to thousands of individuals and families each year.

"We're honored—but not surprised," said President & CEO Adam Cohen. "Our more than 500 employees show up every day with compassion and commitment, helping over 15,000 people rebuild their lives each year. This recognition reflects the heart of our mission—taking care of people, both our clients and our team."

For more than 50 years, Odyssey House of Utah has been a leader in behavioral healthcare, providing life-changing treatment for individuals struggling with substance use and mental health disorders.

About Odyssey House of Utah

Guided by the mission "We Are Recovery," Odyssey House of Utah is the state's largest nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider. The organization offers a full continuum of care—including residential and outpatient services—for children, adolescents, adults, and families. Odyssey House also operates the Martindale Clinic, providing integrated medical and mental health services. Each year, Odyssey House serves more than 15,000 individuals on their path to recovery.

Media Contact:

Randall Carlisle

801-541-5413

[email protected]

Website:

http://www.odysseyhouse.org

SOURCE Odyssey House of Utah