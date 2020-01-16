Odyssey Introduces Triple Track Putter Line And New Stroke Lab Black Putters

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Odyssey Golf, the industry leader in putter innovation, made two major product announcements: 1) The launch of the new Triple Track putter line, and 2) new Stroke Lab Black putter offerings, which combine the innovative Stroke Lab shaft with a wide array of pleasing, high-performance head shapes, each with a premium black PVD finish.

Triple Track

Odyssey's new Triple Track putter line, consisting of five proven shapes, was developed from Callaway's Triple Track balls to help golfers aim more accurately, make consistently solid contact, and start the ball on the target-line with regularity.

These three lines are prominently featured at the center of the putter head. Triple Track Technology utilizes Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers.

"We were immediately intrigued by the Triple Track golf ball," said Sean Toulon, Odyssey SVP and General Manager. "We started drawing lines on putterheads right away and sure enough, player testing showed that pairing a golf ball with a Triple Track putter promotes better accuracy."

The Triple Track putter line consists of five models: TEN, Double Wide, Marxman, 2-Ball and 2-Ball blade. Each incorporates a Stroke Lab shaft and the new Microhinge Star face insert. Nationwide availability starts January 30, 2020.

Stroke Lab Black

The first Stroke Lab Black putters, TEN and Bird of Prey, both super-high MOI mallets, were introduced last fall. New models unveiled today include two proven blades, ONE and Double Wide; two proven mallets, SEVEN and Rossie; and a new mallet shape, the R-Line Arrow.

In addition to their sleek black finish, Stroke Lab Black putters also feature Odyssey's new Microhinge Star insert, with firmer feel and brighter sound while promoting forward-spin at impact for smooth roll.

Stroke Lab shaft technology saves 40 grams, made possible by an innovative new multi-material shaft design that combines a graphite body with a steel tip to net out at just 75grams. Odyssey engineers redistributed the saved 40grams by adding 10 grams to the head, and 30 grams to the grip, essentially rebalancing the putter.

The effect of Stroke Lab's innovative weight distribution on a golfer's stroke is dramatic. Odyssey studies indicate it improves the consistency of backswing length, face-angle at impact, head speed through impact and tempo. Feel for the putterhead becomes more acute, helping the golfer repeat the same, smooth stroke time after time.

Dozens of Tour pros have put Stroke Lab putters in play, including Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett, Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Kevin Kisner and Retief Goosen.

Stroke Lab Black TEN and Bird of Prey are currently available; ONE, Double Wide, SEVEN, Rossie R-Line Arrow will be available nationwide starting January 30, 2020.

Prices and sales taxes determined by individual retailers and may vary.

