Odyssey Media Announces Its Second Annual Keys To Success Pitch Contest Awarding $100,000.00 To Small Business Owners

Linda Spradley Dunn, CEO and Founder of Odyssey Media, has more than 18 years of experience equipping multicultural women business owners with the tools to succeed. "Multicultural women are the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs, yet we receive less than 1% of venture capital," Spradley Dunn said. "There is finally a program created for us, by us, to bridge the gap."

Following the enormous success of the 2017 launch, Odyssey Media has partnered with The Coca-Cola Company's 5by20 Initiative, Sundial Brands and Office Depot to expand their program and award four (4) 1st place finalists with $25,000.00.

Last year, Odyssey was able to award more than $50K to 3 finalists. Kim Roxie of Houston,TX, Founder & President of LAMIK Beauty took home the grand prize of $25,000; Runner-up Janel Young of Orlando, FL, CEO of Nava Pets Inc. was awarded $10,000; and 2nd runner-up Sonia Smith-Kang of Northridge, CA, Founder and Designer of Mixed Up Clothing received $7,500.

In order to be eligible for the $25,000 expansion capital pitch contest, applicant must be able to demonstrate that they are an M/WBE, demonstrate two (2) continuous years of operations, view at least 3 videos in Odyssey Media's Business Sanctuary and submit a complete application, no later than midnight, May 15, 2018. The Keys to Success video workshop series will provide important tools for the contest. If selected, finalists must be able to participate in the entire finals competition, which will be held May 22 - 24, 2018 at the Ritz Carlton, Naples Florida.

ABOUT ODYSSEY MEDIA

Odyssey Media is a marketing & communications company, focused on empowering influential and affluent multicultural women with a blend of unique conferences, retreats, bootcamps, and initiatives aimed at connecting women around the world. http://odysseymedia.com

