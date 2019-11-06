Odyssey Media's Annual IN THE BLACK Tour is BACK!

New this year, three minority-owned Lexus dealerships will serve as the backdrop for the IN THE BLACK ™ tour with the grand finale taking place in Detroit at the Charles H. Wright African American History Museum. During the tour, entrepreneur hopefuls will take the stage to share their business ideas and take away up to $3,000 in capital. The Keys To Success™ program is a pitch contest by women for women to help kick start their business.

Our fifth-year celebration will include Essence Magazine's legendary Editor-at-Large Mikki Taylor. Also highlighted on the tour is the brand new clothing line from Vanessa Williams featuring a little black dress designed to fit all body types and easily transform from day to night.

Project Runway's Season 17 finalist, Bishme Cromartie, will share his journey as a fashion designer. Every woman needs the right accessories to finish their signature look, and handbag designer Mark Q. Paige will show off the latest trends from his handbag line.

"Our goal is to continue to create a community where like-minded entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate and network with each other. Thanks to corporations like The Coca-Cola Company, we are able to continue programs, like IN THE BLACK™ and Keys To Success™. These programs teach women how to gain access to capital, coaching and more," said Linda Spradley Dunn, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Media.

IN THE BLACK™ Tour Dates

November 7 – Fort Pierce, FL | Treasure Coast Lexus

November 12 – Savannah, GA | Chatham Parkway Lexus

November 15 – Oakland, CA | Coliseum Lexus of Oakland

November 17 – FINALE, Detroit, MI | Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The entrepreneurship panel sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company's 5by20 initiative will focus on access to capital and entrepreneurs who have succeeded in the fashion industry. Odyssey Media initiatives include: The Odyssey Network Business Retreat ™, IN THE BLACK ™ , Keys To Success ™ , and Odyssey Day ™ .

ABOUT THE COCA-COLA COMPANY'S 5BY20 INITIATIVE

5by20 is The Coca-Cola Company's global initiative that aims to enable the economic empowerment of 5 million women entrepreneurs across the company's value chain by 2020. From fruit farmers to suppliers to retailers, recyclers and artisans, this initiative aims to help women overcome the barriers they face to business success. The Coca-Cola Company and its 5by20 Initiative are proud to give millions of women opportunities to build their businesses, support their families, and build their communities, while inspiring more to do the same.

For more information, visit https://www.coca-colacompany.com/5by20 .

