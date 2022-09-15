ODYSSEY SNACKS MAKES GUT HEALTH A PRIORITY IN PROTEIN BAR CATEGORY LAUNCHING ITS PREBIOTIC PROTEIN BAR

Why Prebiotics?

ODYSSEY uses prebiotics in its bars because of their symbiotic effect when paired with probiotics. Probiotics are living organisms that are naturally produced by the body or consumed via supplements or food, and prebiotics are what probiotics eat to flourish in the microbiome. The average American diet is deprived of prebiotics. ODYSSEY uses prebiotic ingredients such as chicory root fiber, cassava root, and green banana powder.

Every flavor touts the following features:

Gluten free

Soy free

Non-GMO

No sugar alcohols or alternative sweeteners

13-16g of protein with both whey- and plant-based protein options

4-10g of dietary fiber

"I struggled for years with digestive issues," said Dr. Jen Marone, Co-founder and Creator of ODYSSEY. "I had symptoms daily, ranging from bloating to nausea. I was diagnosed with IBS and gluten sensitivity, but even with paying strict attention to diet and reading labels, it was still unpredictable when flare-ups would occur."

Dr. Jen took to the kitchen and ODYSSEY Prebiotic Protein Bars were born. Dark Chocolate Almond, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Banana Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, and Mint Chocolate Brownie are just a few of the delicious flavors available. Dr. Jen turned to Steve Clark, ODYSSEY Co-Founder, to share the brand with consumers.

"We felt that the protein bar category was fairly saturated with products that were either high in sugar or artificially sweetened with sugar alcohols like erythritol or vegetable glycerin," said Clark, "which is why we love that we use natural ingredients like dates, honey, and bananas to sweeten our product." ODYSSEY's mission is to make gut health easy to understand by offering products that are high in protein, full of prebiotics, free of ingredients that can cause bloat, and taste amazing.

ODYSSEY bars are the most convenient way for busy individuals to fuel their activities with all the confidence of eating nutritiously. The bars are nut butter based and shelf-stable—no required refrigeration—and they make the perfect grab-and-go snack for the morning commute, pre-workout supplement, or post-workout recovery.

ODYSSEY bars are available at odysseysnacks.com, Amazon, and retail for $32.99 for a pack of 12 bars.

Media contact: Steve Clark, [email protected]

SOURCE Odyssey Snacks