Odyssey Space Research partner, Astrolab, Selected by NASA to Provide Lunar Rover for Artemis Astronauts Return to the Moon

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrolab announced that NASA selected the company's CLV-1 lunar rover to support astronaut exploration of the lunar surface as part of the Artemis campaign under the LTVS program. CLV-1 launches the first phase of lunar exploration and lays the groundwork for Astrolab's future rovers including FLEX.CLV-1 will be ready and waiting for the Artemis crew to take another giant leap for mankind.

Odyssey Space Research will provide the CLV-1 team with critical support across multiple mission areas, including flight software development and testing, systems engineering and integration, system safety analysis, human-in-the-loop simulation development and testing, operations, training, and vehicle certification. CLV-1 will use Odyssey Space Research's flagship Commercial Class A flight software framework, ENCORE™ and companion development and test ecosystem, STAGE™.

NASA Lunar Rover Contract Award Post this

Odyssey Space Research is honored to continue contributing to humanity's return to the Moon and thrilled to play a key role in advancing the future of sustained lunar surface exploration. "We are extremely excited to be part of the Astrolab LTVS team selected by NASA to develop and fly the CLV-1 rover to the moon," said Bryan Lunney, Odyssey Space Research COO and former NASA Flight Director. "It is humbling to be building upon the foundation left to us by the Apollo generation with the goal of creating and enabling the lunar economy. I am confident this team will make our forefathers proud of the progress we make for the benefit of the country and world." We also extend a congratulations to the other Astrolab partners Venturi, Axiom, and Interlune. We look forward to working together with this great team.

About Odyssey Space Research

Odyssey Space Research is a passion-driven aerospace engineering and software company based in Houston and Boulder. In partnership with One Bow River National Defense Fund, Odyssey Space Research specializes in spacecraft software, simulation, systems analysis and safety, guidance, navigation and control (GN&C), flight dynamics, and operations, with a focus on smart innovation and efficient implementation. For more than 20 years, Odyssey Space Research has supported the complex demands of human-rated spacecraft and systems, and is now expanding its unique experience, technical expertise, and products into the defense sector. Together, Odyssey and ONE Bow River are committed to advancing the development and utilization of space by delivering high-value solutions and capabilities to government and commercial customers and partners. Learn more at odysseysr.com and connect with us on LinkedIn @Odyssey Space Research.

About Astrolab

Astrolab is on a mission to move humanity forward to the next horizon by designing, building, and operating a fleet of multi-purpose rovers for all planetary surface needs. Formed by a highly specialized team of NASA veterans, former SpaceXers and JPL engineers, Astrolab is laser-focused on providing adaptive mobility solutions essential for life beyond Earth. The team has industry leading experience in terrestrial and planetary robotics, electric vehicles, human spaceflight and more. Astrolab's depth of experience and strategic partnerships with a wide array of world-class institutions, including electric vehicle pioneer Venturi Group, enables the delivery of Lunar and Mars mobility offerings at maximum reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

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SOURCE Odyssey Space Research