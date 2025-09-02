Odyssey Systems Names Enterprise Technology Leader Bobby King as Vice President of Operations, Adds New Leaders for C2ISR and Aviation Business Units

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Systems, a leading provider of integrated national security technology, engineering, and program management capabilities, has named Bobby King as Vice President of Operations .

Bobby will oversee operations for Odyssey's business groups -- Space and Missile Defense, Aviation, Life Sciences, Cyber, Communications, Networks and Nuclear Deterrence (CCN2) and Command, Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) -- ensuring high standards in contract performance across all customer engagements, while focusing on customer satisfaction, employee well-being, operational efficiency, and compliance with corporate processes.

Bobby joins Odyssey with more than 30 years of experience leading technology teams in both the U.S. Air Force and the private sector. A recognized expert in enterprise IT and cyber infrastructure, he has a proven track record of leading large, highly technical initiatives and delivering on critical missions in acquisition and sustainment.

"Bobby's three decades of direct experience in our key competency areas, ranging from space operations, cyber infrastructure, communications and networks, and C2ISR, give him a strategic perspective into the solutions that warfighters need to accomplish their missions," said Matt Kasberg, CEO, Odyssey Systems. "His technical acumen and customer-focused leadership style will help us continue to supercharge our growth and ensure world-class service delivery to our customers here at Odyssey."

Most recently, Bobby served as Vice President of Strategic Growth at OMNI Federal following his role as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Development at CACI. In those positions, he provided strategic advisory and managed key client relationships within the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) enterprise IT and business solutions.

Bobby served 27 years in the United States Air Force, holding various leadership roles, including Chief of the Enterprise IT and Cyber Division for Air Force Acquisition at the Pentagon. His career culminated as a Senior Materiel Leader of the Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division at Hanscom Air Force Base, where he led a 900-person team overseeing $6.5 billion in enterprise IT and cyber programs for the Department of the Air Force and Joint and Coalition forces.

Odyssey also recently added retired U.S. Air Force colonel Mike Harm as Executive Director of its C2ISR business unit and retired U.S. Air Force colonel John Kurian as Executive Director for its Aviation business unit, earlier this summer.

About Odyssey Systems

Odyssey is a world-class technical, engineering, and integration company serving the warfighting ecosystem with airborne integration, ISR, C2, and warfighter readiness capabilities. Odyssey meets the military's operational needs by integrating layered defense systems from equipment, technology, and services to data, information, and business operations. The company accelerates defense systems acquisitions, providing better and greater value to the U.S. government with expertise, execution, and solutions. We bring industry insight and domain-specific proficiency to augment capability and carry the voice of the warfighter throughout acquisition and program management.

Media Inquiries

Sandra Perez

[email protected]

SOURCE Odyssey Systems