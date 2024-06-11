OECD Deems Germany "Global Leader" in Artificial Intelligence

BERLIN, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new report, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development found that Germany was a world-class environment for AI and pointed out room for further development and growth.

The OECD study "Artificial Intelligence Review of Germany" praised Europe's largest economy for showing "vision" and "leadership" in becoming one of the first countries to adopt a national AI strategy back in 2018.

"Initiatives implemented as part of the national AI strategy laid the foundation for Germany to emerge as a global leader in AI research," the report stated.

The study lauded Germany's success in attracting skilled AI professionals to the country and in linking AI with climate protection. It highlighted Germany's unique research landscape.

"Germany is poised to be a global leader in AI and environmental sustainability, given its well-funded initiatives, world-leading researchers and innovative companies," the report found. "AI can help accelerate decarbonization in energy, transport, industry and agriculture."

The study also pointed out that German companies' interest in and usage of AI was on the rise. It also underscored areas where AI could be increasingly deployed, including the public sector and healthcare.

There are more than 40 national and regional state programs to assist AI firms, particularly SMEs, according to the German Foreign Office. The German national government will invest at least €1.6 billion in AI by 2025. The data platform Statista projects annual growth in the sector to average 28,64 percent in the years to come.

"The OECD report confirms that Germany is going to be at the heart of the further global AI development, making the country an attractive business location for companies working in the field," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann. "It's no accident that the AI companies Aleph Alpha, DeepL and Helsing were among the German-based unicorns minted in 2023."

Hermann adds: "At the same time, the study also makes it clear that there is plenty of room in the sector for international companies to come to Germany and achieve success. And because of Germany's strict data privacy standards, firms can be confident that solutions developed here will be compatible with standards around the world."

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.

