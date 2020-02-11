OEM Partner Program Takes Precision Aerospace Grinding to New Heights

CHICOPEE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duval Precision Grinding, a trusted provider of precision grinding services for the aerospace industry with over 7 decades of grinding history, has been the vendor of choice for OEMs producing complex aviation equipment including grinding landing gear components, turbine components and engine seals . Following an assessment of the growth of its OEM partner channels, Duval is announcing the Aerospace OEM Grinding Partner Program to further focus resources and development into its successful management of precision grinding program work for aerospace OEMs with complex and long-term requirements currently scheduling in 2020 and beyond.

"Duval's aerospace OEM grinding program is successful because we're focused on communication, reliability, experience, and capacity management," said Jeff Hockenberry, Production Manager. "Developing long-term relationships with aerospace OEMs has allowed the team to rapidly and efficiently respond to their needs while maintaining the high-level of quality and service our customers have come to expect."

The Aerospace OEM Grinding Partner Program is based around four core principles to drive customer success: no-cost evaluation and quotation, certified testing and quality assurance, capacity for program work, and responsive, dedicated service teams. Duval's depth of experience allows them to meet challenging customer specifications in handling grinding operations while holding exacting tolerance requirements in a wide range of grinding techniques.

By developing a planned grinding partnership, aerospace manufacturers leverage the expertise of Duval's process engineers to collaboratively develop a program work schedule that will consistently meet production and delivery goals. Duval Precision Grinding is Nadcap-accredited and ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D compliant, adhering to rigorous quality standards that meet the demanding needs of aerospace OEMs producing flight-critical components. Aerospace manufacturers interested in developing a new program work plan are encouraged to contact Duval Precision Grinding .

About Duval Precision Grinding

Duval Precision Grinding provides internal diameter grinding, outside diameter grinding, surface grinding, jig grinding, and CNC grinding services for a variety of industries. Duval is capable of working with ferrous metals, stainless steel, non-ferrous metals and materials, and any kind of coating or plating. Duval's extensive equipment line and more than 300 years of collective experience results in consistent delivery of tight tolerance features on all operations.

