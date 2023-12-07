OEMs Connect at TSD's Mobility Conference to Discuss the Future of Fleet Management

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD—the largest provider of loaner and car rental software—welcomed fourteen OEM brands to the TSD OEM Mobility Conference to discuss the growth of their mobility programs and their fleet initiatives.

The seventh annual event, which was held this year at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, featured sessions focused on telematics enhancements, test drive functionalities, and new mobile best practices. Attendees included Directors of Sales, Mobility Systems Analysts, and Electric Vehicle Strategy Managers among other influential participants.

Multiple attendees commented on TSD's interactive style; attendees had the opportunity to ask questions directly to the presenting TSD team. During open discussions, participants weighed in with their own approaches to running successful courtesy car programs. From the elimination of used car fleets to changes in subsidy options to EV promotions, the topics sparked conversations on the most effective ways to structure fleets to benefit dealerships and their end customers.

When asked what makes this event special, Shawn Concannon, the president of TSD, replied: "TSD's OEM Conference is an event unlike any other. We bring together the best minds in this industry. The immediate feedback and brainstorming sessions shared in this small group setting are invaluable."

Last year's conference in San Diego facilitated the development of TSD's Service Pickup and Delivery module; this year's conference in New Orleans brought about the same high level of innovative thinking. TSD pitched enhanced customer-facing rental capabilities in the dealership space. Attendees received an inside look at the reservation process flows available to connect to their TSD DEALER systems.

For attendees, the value of TSD's OEM Mobility Conference went beyond the educational sessions. For newly onboarded TSD OEM clients, the week offered a chance to bond with others in the industry while enjoying airboat tours, NOLA breweries, and the city's famous beignets.

Next year's location will be announced in 2024.

About TSD

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public automotive groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 92 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 16,000 dealerships and 3,000 car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact [email protected] or visit www.tsdweb.com.

