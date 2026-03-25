O'Fallon Township High School Partners with Turnitin to Bring Transparency to Student Writing in the Age of AI

Turnitin Clarity offers educators a "proof of process" to confidently guide and assess student writing, strengthening critical thinking skills

OAKLAND, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring transparency to the student writing process, at a time when students are navigating responsible use of AI, O'Fallon Township High School is partnering with Turnitin to bring Turnitin Clarity to its classrooms. The tool gives educators a start-to-finish look at how students complete their writing assignments, from first draft to final submission. This "show your work" approach builds trust and helps demonstrate that students are doing their own critical thinking, resulting in more confident and independent writers.

"We very much want to see our students' originality blossom. We want to see their own thoughts, their own creative nature come out, and that is what Turnitin Clarity allows," said Jennifer Lara, District Department Chair of Instructional Media Centers at O'Fallon Township.

Students benefit from transparency, as teachers can hone in on learning needs. "Because my students are doing their own work now, they are undoubtedly becoming better writers," Sarah Harms, English teacher at O'Fallon Township, shared. "For example, after Clarity showed me that a student was using AI to write his essay and I talked to him about it, he then started asking me for help with his writing when he had never done so before. For the first time, he was truly engaging in the writing process, and I could assess his actual needs."

"As AI continues to transform education, schools need innovative solutions to assess the learning process, not just the final product," said Chris Caren, CEO of Turnitin. "Turnitin Clarity equips educators to tackle these challenges head-on, building trust, saving time for teaching, and evaluating whether students have the skills they need for the future."

At a time when institutions navigate what responsible use of AI looks like in an education setting, schools like O'Fallon Township are seeking ways to ensure originality in student work, without adding new work to an already full educator workload. Turnitin Clarity solves for this need by providing deeper, data-driven insights into students' writing processes. Features like a step-by-step view of document creation, playback of drafting behaviors, and active writing time allow educators to identify authentic effort and provide targeted feedback without the guesswork. This innovation not only saves time, it's creating a culture of learning integrity, accountability, and independent thought, and ultimately helps strengthen the student-teacher relationship.

To learn more about O'Fallon Township High School's journey, visit www.Turnitin.com.

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About Turnitin

Turnitin stands with educators and institutions as champions of learning integrity who understand the enduring value of education in a rapidly changing world. As a global company with more than 16,000 customers in 185 countries and territories and more than 25 years of experience working closely with educators, Turnitin designs every product it builds to address timely needs in today's learning settings. From integrity solutions offering transparency in the writing process to delivering secure high-stakes and course assessments, Turnitin provides educators and researchers with the tools they need to navigate responsible use of AI in education and the learning experience. Learn more at turnitin.com.

SOURCE Turnitin