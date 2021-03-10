OFC 2021 Conference and Exhibition to Host Global Visionaries, Technology Innovators in an Interactive, All-Virtual Format

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier event in telecom and data center optics — the 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) — today announced it will convene in an interactive, all-virtual format, 06 – 11 June 2021. Considered the hub of the industry, OFC represents the entire ecosystem—from research to marketplace. This format, which includes technical sessions and a virtual exhibition featuring industry-focused programs, will expand engagement with the conference's global audience through live and on-demand content.

"This has been a challenging year for all of us, but as the international event for the global optical communications community to move the field forward, we must ensure that the groundbreaking content is accessible to a broad audience," said Po Dong, OFC General Chair, II-VI Incorporated, USA. "OFC draws executives, technical experts, academia, media and analysts from all over the world, and this approach will allow our attendees and speakers to connect through an international schedule."

"OFC's technical program remains one of the most anticipated events of the year and will continue to explore the latest in optical communications innovation in over 120 sessions," said Ramon Casellas, OFC Program Chair, CTTC, Spain.

New topics trending in technical paper submissions include quantum communications and machine learning in terms of network operation and how optics supports machine learning and neuromorphic computing. Free space optical communications (FSO) technology will be the focus of several presentations in addition to photonic integration, spatial division multiplexing (SDM) and 5G.

OFC 2021's Symposia will focus on industry growth segments:

Emerging Photonic Technologies and Architectures for Femtojoule per Bit Optical Networks

MEC-based Network Architectures in Support of Enterprise Cloud

Quantum Information Science and Technology (QIST) in the Context of Optical Communications

The Role of Machine Learning in Optical Systems and the Role of Optics in Machine Learning Systems

Special Sessions will highlight the following:

Lessons Learned: Networks 2020 Status and Next Steps

Free Space Optical (FSO) Communication is Finally Real

Vision Talks: Beyond 2021 and Towards 2030

The OFC 2021 virtual exhibit will feature an enhanced exhibition experience providing the greatest opportunity to reach customers, connect with colleagues and demonstrate innovative products and solutions to the OFC community. View the OFC website for upcoming announcements on registration, schedule updates and more.

