OFC 2023 Exhibition to Feature Hundreds of Leading Global Organizations Demonstrating the Latest Innovations & Applications in Optical Communications and Data Center Technologies

Remains the leading global event for new products and solutions; OFCnet returns enabling live demonstrations of emerging technologies



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) exhibition floor draws a global audience with demonstrations of the industry's most innovative new products and optical technologies driving industry advancements in quantum networking, AI, data center connectivity and more. OFC, the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals, is being held 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA.

Exhibit Highlights

Hundreds of companies from 70 countries worldwide will use OFC as the platform to unveil innovations, including AC Photonics; Abalone Optical Technology Co. Ltd.; Amphenol; CIENA Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Corning Incorporated; Infinera; LIGENTEC; Marvell; Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF); Samtec, Inc.; Synopsys, Inc.; and VPIphotonics.

Exhibitors with a local California presence include AC Photonics, Inc., Advanced Test Equipment, Aehr Test Systems, Cambridge Industries USA, Inc., and Fabrinet, among others. A complete list of exhibiting companies and floorplan can be found here.

"We expect the OFC 2023 in-person participation levels to rebound to pre-pandemic levels and look forward to seeing the exhibit hall full of attendees seeing exciting new products and industry initiative announcements and attending the many floor programs," said OFC chairs Chris Cole, Coherent, Corp., Ramon Casellas, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, and Ming-Jun Li, Corning Incorporated. "Our live demonstrations and OFCnet platform are ideal for exhibitors to showcase emerging technologies and product interoperability."

Show Floor Business Programming

OFC's business-focused show floor programming, 07-09 March 2023, provides participants with expert views of current market trends, new technologies and insight into the future of the industry. Market Watch, the Network Operator Summit, and the Data Center Summit will address the state of the industry, the latest application topics, the inside perspective from service providers and network operators and emerging technologies for intra and/or inter data center connectivity.

Interoperability Demonstrations

Industry-leading organizations, including COBO, Ethernet Alliance, OIF and Open ROADM, will host discussions and live demonstrations on breakthrough technologies and industry interoperability efforts. Technology areas to be showcased include 25 Gigabit Ethernet, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, and 800GbE, OpenROADM MSA compliant optical transport, 400ZR & 800LR optics, co-packaging architectures, common electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS).

OFCNet

OFCnet, OFC's high-speed optical network, will enable live demonstrations and showcase emerging technologies, including quantum networking, network element interoperability, SDN and programmability, and networking for big data/big science applications.

Created in 2022 in partnership with CENIC (the Corporation for Education Network Initiatives in California) and Lumen, OFCnet will enable booth-to-booth fiber connectivity for on-site optical demonstrations while extending CENIC to the OFC Exhibitor show floor.

"OFCnet's connectivity will provide new opportunities for exhibitors who collaborate with affiliated academic institutions to highlight advancements and capabilities in a live, real-time, fully operational network environment," said Marc Lyonnais, Director of External Research at Ciena and OFCnet Chair.

A complete listing of special events can be found here.

Registration Information: Credentialed media and analysts who wish to cover OFC can find registration and other essential information in the OFC media room.

About OFC

The 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high-impact peer-reviewed research that showcases the trends shaping the optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2023 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference on Twitter, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)