OFC 2023 to Host Live Optical and Data Networking Interoperability Demonstrations from Leading Global Organizations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four industry-leading organizations—COBO, Ethernet Alliance, OIF and Open ROADM—will host technology discussions and live multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations of the latest optical networking advancements at this year's Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC).

Technology areas to be showcased include Co-Packaging architectures, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) architectures and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations, traffic transiting over Ethernet speeds of 10Gigabit Ethernet through 800GbE while connecting to multiple booths via the OFCnet to showcase the cohesive 400GbE, Open ROADM MSA compliant optical transport network with mesh topology and 400ZR.

"Year after year, OFC provides the most dynamic platform for global industry leaders to collaborate on the latest advancements in optical communications and networking," said OFC chairs Chris Cole, Coherent, Corp., Ramon Casellas, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, and Ming-Jun Li, Corning Incorporated. "These innovative multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations are a critical step in the continued advancement of the optical communications industry."

OFC convenes in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components on 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. The multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations will be conducted on the exhibit floor.

Details on the live interoperability demonstrations are as follows:

Consortium For On-Board Optics (COBO) Demos – Booth #5501

Members of COBO are featuring networking system and component products to demonstrate how key technologies interoperate within the industry's ecosystem to enable moving "optics inside" the system, whether through on-board optical modules or co-packaged optic applications. This year's booth features a variety of products from Quantifi Photonics, Intel Corporation, TTM Technologies, OptiWave, Nitto Denko, LIPAC and Hirose.

Ethernet Alliance Demos – Booth #5417

The Ethernet Alliance interoperability demonstration includes technologies and solutions from 16- member companies, ranging from interconnect providers to switches and routers, to test and measurement equipment. The demo features live traffic transiting over Ethernet speeds of 10Gigabit Ethernet through 800GbE, and connecting to multiple booths via the OFCnet to showcase the cohesive 400GbE infrastructure with OIF, EXFO, Spirent and Viavi booths. These interoperability demonstrations exemplify the need for a "living lab" of the latest cutting-edge Ethernet technologies.

OIF Interoperability Demos – Booth #5101

As OIF celebrates 25 years of interoperability work, this year's OIF booth hosts its largest-ever multi-vendor interoperability demonstration of the critical solutions accelerating the implementation of next-generation capabilities, including links to multiple collaborators' booths using OFCnet. Live and static demonstrations from more than 30 companies in booth #5101 include fundamental technology areas—400ZR optics; Co-Packaging architectures; Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels; and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations. The work of OIF and its members is vital to the adoption of technologies enabling the network of today and the future.

Open ROADM MSA SDN Demo – Booth #6341

Open ROADM's demonstration, enabled by OFCnet, will showcase an optical transport network with mesh topology (Open ROADM MSA compliant) and turn dynamic SDN-controlled wavelength circuits up and down (also conforming to the Open ROADM MSA). The Open ROADM specifications including YANG data models, address Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexers (ROADM), transponder, and pluggable optics. Multi-vendor Open ROADM compliant equipment (from at least eight suppliers) is integrated into the same network solution and controlled by the open source Transport PCE (TPCE) controller. Open ROADM's open software and disaggregated hardware approach is enabling new architectures, such as the Open All-Photonic Network (APN).

The Ethernet Alliance, OIF's 400ZR demo and OpenROADM interoperability demonstrations will all leverage OFCnet, OFC's high-speed optical network, enabling live demonstrations like these showcasing emerging technologies.

