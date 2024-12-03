OFC 2025 Plenary to Spotlight Innovations in Photonics, Optical Communications and AI Infrastructure with Visionaries Prof. Kei May Lau, Dr. Bryan S. Robinson and Dr. Pradeep Sindhu

Industry luminaries to present key trends shaping the future of optical networking at OFC's 50th-anniversary conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition ( OFC ), the premier global event for optical networking and communications, will host a distinguished line-up of plenary speakers for the 2025 conference, being held 30 March – 03 April 2025, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

"From photonics advancements to AI infrastructure breakthroughs, these visionaries offer valuable insights." OFC Chairs Post this OFC Conference: Celebrating 50 Years of Optical Networking and Communications -- ofcconference.org

The plenary program, scheduled for Tuesday, 01 April 2025, from 08:00 to 10:00 UTC, will feature Kei May Lau , Research Professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST); Dr. Bryan S. Robinson , leader of the Optical and Quantum Communications Group at MIT Lincoln Laboratory; and Dr. Pradeep Sindhu , Corporate Vice President of Silicon at Microsoft.

Prof. Kei May Lau

Kei May Lau, a pioneer in photonics research and a Research Professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), will share her insights into the future of photonics technology and its implications for the industry. Lau is an elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of IEEE, Optica and the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering. With a storied career spanning decades, Lau has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including the IPRM Award, the IET J.J. Thomson Medal for Electronics and the Optica Nick Holonyak Jr. Award, among others. Her extensive experience in the field and contributions to photonics research have positioned her as a leading voice in advancing optical technologies.

Dr. Bryan S. Robinson

Dr. Bryan S. Robinson, leader of the Optical and Quantum Communications Group at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, will present the latest advancements in free-space optical communications. Robinson played a key role as the lead systems engineer for the Lunar Laser Communications Demonstration (LLCD), NASA's first successful demonstration of high-rate laser communications from space. His team's work has laid the foundation for subsequent space-based optical communication systems and extended its application to undersea, terrestrial and quantum communications. With deep expertise in optical communications and systems engineering, Dr. Robinson continues to push the boundaries of laser communication technology.

Dr. Pradeep Sindhu

Dr. Pradeep Sindhu, an industry visionary currently focused on data processing innovations at Microsoft, will share his perspectives on the next generation of scalable network solutions for AI data centers. Sindhu, who co-founded Fungible Inc. and served as its CEO and CTO, is credited with inventing the Data Processing Unit (DPU), revolutionizing storage system and compute plan efficiency. He is also the founder of Juniper Networks, where he led the development of all major products that shaped the future of networking infrastructure. Sindhu's contributions have redefined networking hardware and software, driving advances impacting cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Lau, Dr. Robinson and Dr. Sindhu as our plenary speakers for OFC 2025," said OFC Chairs. "Their pioneering work and expertise aligns seamlessly with the year's most critical trends and innovations. From advancements in photonics and optical communications to breakthroughs in AI-driven infrastructure, these visionary leaders offer invaluable insights to our global community, underscoring their ideal fit for OFC's 50th-anniversary celebration."

This year's OFC marks a historic milestone, celebrating five decades of groundbreaking research, technological advancements and industry collaboration. OFC 2025 will feature a comprehensive technical program and a sold-out exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in optical communications. The conference will bring together industry leaders, academia, and government representatives from 74 countries to explore and discuss the most pressing topics and trends shaping the field.

For more information about OFC 2025, please visit the website www.ofcconference.org .

About OFC

The 2025 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For 50 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC will be held in-person, 30 March – 03 April 2025, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, USA, with on-demand access to content available post-conference. All technical sessions, workshops, panels and exhibit floor sessions—with speaker permission—will be accessible to Full Conference registrants.

Learn more and engage on LinkedIn, follow @OFCConference on X and watch highlights on OFC's YouTube channel.

SOURCE Optica