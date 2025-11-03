OFD Life Sciences Bolsters Quality and R&D Leadership Amid Growing Demand for Biotech Innovation

Strategic leadership additions deepen scientific rigor and quality systems of OFD Life Sciences to scale innovation in biopharma, med tech, and health markets

ALBANY, Ore., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OFD Life Sciences, a division of Oregon Freeze Dry, today announced two key appointments: Steven Brown as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, and Ian Yates as Director of Formulation and Process Development.

"Together, Steven and Ian bring nearly 50 years of specialized experience across biologics and formulation sciences to OFD Life Sciences. Their expertise will help expand the possibilities in material stability and enhance the performance of our comprehensive, tailored lyophilization services and solutions," said OFD CEO David Enloe. "By bringing in leaders in both regulatory compliance and scientific development, we're aligning creativity with control at the intersection of scientific innovation and quality discipline. We are very excited about the ability to bring this high level of expertise and experience to our clients."

Steven Brown brings more than 30 years of experience in quality systems, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence across the life sciences sector.

"Quality is much more than a compliance box to check. It's the framework that drives trust and safety, which results in long-term success for clients as we take them from lab to launch," said Brown. "OFD's ambition is matched by its commitment to doing things right and has created a culture that sees quality as a growth driver, not a constraint, which is a quality professional's dream."

With 20 years of experience in drug development, discovery, and formulation, Yates will concentrate on combining candidate molecules with lyophilization technology to enable promising new products and therapies to come to market. Yates brings a proven track record of scientific leadership in formulation development, bioavailability enhancement, process optimization, and technology transfer, having guided multidisciplinary teams in taking products from early discovery through clinical and commercial readiness.

"The growing set of formulation challenges in pipelines demands an evolving set of tools at the disposal of formulators to achieve target product profiles necessary for commercialization. These efforts have presented a new era for what's possible in drug development and enabled programs that would otherwise be unable to progress through the clinic and into a commercial product," said Yates. "Advancements in formulation science have made possible the delivery of many compounds, transforming how we approach drug development. OFD brings a legacy of lyophilization and engineering excellence, and combined with modern formulation science, there's no better place to channel innovation into practical application for our partners."

Founded in 1963, OFD is one of the largest and most technologically advanced freeze-dryers in North America. OFD has long been a leader in both global reach and the variety of uses to which it applies freeze-drying technology.

About OFD Life Sciences

OFD Life Sciences is a division of Oregon Freeze Dry, one of the largest and most technologically advanced freeze-dryers in North America. OFD Life Sciences is a specialized CDMO focused on providing solutions to biopharma, consumer health, and animal health companies through its deep expertise in lyophilization. Featuring LyoLock™ bulk lyophilization services for API and ingredients, and patent pending LyoPastille® fast dissolve tablets, OFD Life Sciences preserves form, function, and stability while helping partners innovate to bring new and exciting products to market.

